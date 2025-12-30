Oti Regional passport application centre commissioned to expand access to public services

In a major step toward decentralising essential public services, the Oti Regional Passport Application Centre has been officially commissioned, marking a significant milestone in the President Mahama Reset agenda.

The facility brings relief to residents of the region who previously had to endure journeys of up to six hours to Accra for biometric capturing and passport collection.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the government, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the commissioning of the centre ensures that residents of the Oti Region now enjoy the same level of access to state services as those living in the capital. He described the move as a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to fairness and equitable national development.

According to the Minister, the new passport application centre is equipped with modern systems designed to eliminate bureaucracy and reduce delays. He announced that applicants in the region will benefit from a 30 percent reduction in application costs, making the process more affordable. Applicants will also be able to track the status of their passports in real time using electronic tracking systems accessible on their mobile devices.

He added that courier delivery services have been introduced to allow passports to be delivered directly to applicants, removing the need for multiple visits to the centre. For urgent travel needs, a same day service has been introduced, while standard applications are expected to be completed within a guaranteed period of under 15 days.

Touching on national security concerns, Hon Ablakwa noted that the Oti Region’s location as a border area makes passport integrity particularly critical. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced enhanced security measures to protect the credibility of the Ghanaian passport and prevent foreign nationals from acquiring it illegally.

As part of these measures, the Minister said he had held a meeting with regional security chiefs to secure their full cooperation. He stressed that while the new system is designed to be faster and more convenient for Ghanaians, the vetting process will remain rigorous and uncompromising.

Hon Ablakwa expressed appreciation to local authorities and traditional leaders for their support in making the project a reality. He commended the Oti Regional Minister, Hon Gyapong Kwadwo, and the Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East, Hon Safo Nketia, for coordinating local efforts to support the establishment of the centre.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Hon Helen Ntoso, Member of Parliament for Krachi West, Hon Nelson Kofi Djabab, Member of Parliament for Krachi East, and Hon Joseph Antwi, Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South. The commissioning ceremony was attended by traditional rulers, directors from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives from across the region.

“Ghanaians in all 16 regions deserve fair access to public services. Today, we prove that President Mahama’s Reset is not just a slogan. It is a reality that changes lives,” Hon Ablakwa said.