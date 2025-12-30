Ghana must lead in innovation rather than follow global trends – Dr Awusi Atiku

Ghana has reached a critical point where it must move beyond merely adopting global trends in invention and technology and instead position itself as a leader in innovation.

This call was made by Dr Mrs Benedicta Awusi Atiku, Principal of Dambai College of Education in the Oti Region, while delivering the keynote address at the Volta Regional 2025 Science, Technology, Mathematics, Innovation Education Camp held at Adidome Senior High School.

The Volta Regional STEM Camp took place in December 2025 at Adidome Senior High School with the aim of nurturing basic school pupils to pursue science related programmes at higher levels of education. Volta Regional STEM Coordinator, Madam Rosemary Ahiadeke, explained that the camp was designed to identify and develop young talent in science and technology at an early stage.

She said the programme, which was the 47th edition in the Volta Region, was largely funded by district assemblies. A total of 219 students drawn from 11 districts participated in this year’s camp. Participants engaged in intensive hands on activities in physics, chemistry, biology, ICT and mathematics, rotating through laboratories to gain practical skills and experience.

Speaking on the theme “Invention and Innovation: Ghana’s Future,” Dr Awusi Atiku noted that the modern world is increasingly driven by the digital space, making invention and the innovative use of technology essential to national development. She stressed that Ghana has articulated a clear vision for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education, which must be fully embraced to safeguard the country’s future.

She highlighted the importance of technology driven innovation in agriculture, explaining that Ghana’s growing population requires more efficient and sustainable food production systems. According to her, traditional farming methods alone can no longer guarantee food security, particularly during lean seasons. She observed that the availability of food across the country throughout the year is a clear indication of the positive impact of technological innovation in the agricultural sector.

Dr Awusi Atiku stressed that Ghana can no longer afford to lag behind other countries in invention, innovation and the adoption of new technologies. She said the country’s youthful population, with its strong interest in the digital world, has the potential to develop practical solutions that improve everyday life. When combined with Ghana’s natural resources and rich cultural heritage, she noted that the foundation already exists for building a strong innovation culture among the youth.

She called on parents to support creativity by giving children the time and freedom to explore their environment, experiment with objects and develop useful products. According to her, invention often begins with curiosity and practical engagement with simple materials. She also urged religious institutions, including churches and mosques, to encourage children to improve upon existing practices rather than simply accepting things as they are.

Describing schools as the primary laboratories for invention and innovation, Dr Awusi Atiku said they provide the space where ideas are tested and skills refined. She expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the STEM camp, noting that students displayed impressive creative inventions. She added that the exposure and motivation gained during the camp would likely result in more advanced innovations in future editions.

Dr Atiku also commended the efforts of successive governments in exposing schoolchildren to the digital world at an early stage. She said integrating invention and innovation into basic education is essential, as technology now underpins nearly every sector of society, including engineering, medicine, infrastructure development and entrepreneurship.

She noted that education is the platform where knowledge is generated and skills developed before being applied in society. According to her, strong grounding in science and mathematics equips learners with the foundation required to excel in agriculture, industry and other key sectors of the economy.

Madam Ahiadeke said participants were assessed through examinations and outstanding students were recognised and awarded. She praised the government for prioritising STEM education, citing the recent distribution of STEM equipment to 222 basic schools in the region and ongoing teacher training programmes.

She appealed to district assemblies to increase funding for future camps to enable more students to participate, proposing an expansion to at least 500 participants annually. She noted that STEM education promotes collaboration, critical thinking and independent judgement, all of which are vital for national development.

The overall best project at the camp, an outboard motor and a standing farm, was designed by students from Ketu South. The team received top honours alongside other students who excelled in various science subjects and innovation projects.