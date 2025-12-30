Jacob Osei Yeboah writes: Bank of Ghana is not owned by Ghana

If Goldbod buys at 2% discount from Artisanal miners and sells at 1.5% discount per say, all in dollar equivalents. How can the books of Goldbod show losses of $214M?

Whilst Goldbod is aware that the O.5% discount can take care of overhead and operational costs.

Why should BOG books only reveal the losses?

Little ribs, nephew Sammy Gyamfi, This is the GOLD WORLD INTERCONNECTED with CENTRAL BANKS and the GLOBAL ELITES. Keep quiet.🤐

They are crucifying Sammy Gyamfi just as they did to Sir Sam Jonah in the late 1990s. When Sam Jonah, the only black CEO, was making acquisitions to expand AGC across the world and Ghanaian miners began to work and earn expatriate salaries. It is the same illusionary pattern to make the very people you are helping to crucify you, Sammy Gyamfi.

Sammy Gyamfi, stop explaining yourself as the forces against you, including your own sincerely ignorant Ghanaians, especially your own NDC, which will destroy you for their parochial interest. Goldbod has done well is the genuine verdict if even the $214M loss is real.

Goldbod should operate independently of BOG. Ghanaians will not appreciate how the $8B revenue has sustained and expanded the Abyss economy inherited in January 2025. The success of Goldbod and a replicated pattern by other African countries is a ginormous "huhudous" threat against the interests of the Global Elites.

If Sam Jonah could not defend himself against the Gold World interconnected with Central Banks and Global Elites controlling governments, my nephew Sammy Gyamfi, you can not fight this with explanations. Your communication prowess won't work. Just be quiet like Jesus being crucified until after decoupling from BOG with Goldbod operations with positive financial statements.

®️Jacob Osei Yeboah 30-12-2025. 2012&2016 INDEPENDENT Presidential Candidate