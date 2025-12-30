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Man seen in viral video brandishing gun at Afrofuture arrested — Police

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Man seen in viral video brandishing gun at Afrofuture arrested — Police
TUE, 30 DEC 2025 1

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man captured in a viral video discharging a firearm at the AfroFuture festival held at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

The arrest follows public outrage after footage of the incident circulated widely on social media following the incident on Sunday, December 28.

“The Cyber Vetting Team at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters has arrested a suspect seen in a viral video discharging a firearm at a public event at the El-Wak Stadium, Accra,” the Police said in a statement issued on Monday, December 30.

The suspect, identified as Abubakari Sadick, popularly known as “Cyborg, was arrested a day later at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

In the statement, the Police said the firearm used in the incident has been retrieved and secured as evidence.

“The suspect, identified as Abubakari Sadick, popularly known as ‘Cyborg,’ was arrested on 29th December 2025 at Adenta for possession and discharging of firearm,” the statement noted.

According to the Police, the weapon is a Derya MK-12 firearm with registration number 22-GHA-1162.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting with investigations and is expected to be arraigned before court.

The Police further cautioned the public against the misuse of firearms, stressing that lawful possession does not permit indiscriminate discharge.

Meanwhile, the move comes after the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka-Mubarak has urged persons in possession of illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender them at any police station across the country by January 15, 2026 or face prosecution.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/30/2025 7:07:59 PM

A stiff penalty for this man is necessary to stop any future similar incident

Comments1
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