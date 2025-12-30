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Galamsey: Full land reclamation exercise to begin in 2026 — Lands Ministry

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Galamsey: Full land reclamation exercise to begin in 2026 — Lands Ministry
TUE, 30 DEC 2025 1

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it will roll out a full-scale land reclamation programme in 2026 as part of efforts to restore areas devastated by illegal mining.

The move follows a year-long focus on enforcement and arrests under the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), aimed at curbing galamsey activities nationwide.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, December 30, Media Relations Officer at the Ministry, Paa Kwasi Schandorf, said polluted water bodies and degraded lands will be prioritised as attention shifts from enforcement to restoration.

“The emphasis for this year has largely been on enforcement of the laws and regulations. Land reclamation is a priority, but it will take full effect from next year.”

He disclosed that more than 100 illegal mining sites have been seized, while nine forest reserves previously declared red zones due to armed galamsey operations have all been repossessed by the state.

According to him, a comprehensive programme has been designed to restore degraded lands and polluted rivers such as the Pra, Birim and Ankobra to their pristine state, with measurable outcomes expected from 2026.

Kwasi Schandorf further revealed that more than 1,300 people have been arrested across the country as part of ongoing anti-galamsey operations.

“Inasmuch as we have arrested well over 1,300 persons suspected to be engaged in illegal mining, that number is not the same as those prosecuted because the justice delivery system can be a bit tardy,” he said.

He stated that specialised tribunals will be introduced in early 2026 to fast-track galamsey-related cases.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Mr. Smith | 12/31/2025 4:52:08 AM

Something that needs immediate attention. Where on earth are our priorities??

Comments1
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