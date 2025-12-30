Over 1,300 persons arrested in anti-galamsey operations — Lands Ministry

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says more than 1,300 people have been arrested across the country as part of ongoing anti-galamsey operations.

The arrests, according to the Ministry, form part of intensified enforcement efforts to curb illegal mining and protect Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, December 30, Media Relations Officer at the Ministry, Paa Kwasi Schandorf, said some of the suspects have been processed before the courts, while others are yet to face trial due to delays within the justice delivery system.

“In as much as on record we have arrested well over 1,300 persons suspected to be engaged in all sorts of illegal mining activities, that number is not the same as the people who have been prosecuted,” he said.

He attributed the gap between arrests and prosecutions to what he described as the slow pace of judicial processes, but said measures are being introduced to address the challenge.

“The good news is that from the early part of next year, we are creating specialised tribunals to fast-track all illegal mining cases currently on record,” he said.

Kwasi Schandorf further disclosed that over 100 illegal mining sites have been seized within the period, while all nine forest reserves previously declared red zones due to armed galamsey activities have been repossessed by the state.

He noted that while enforcement has been the focus in 2025, large-scale land reclamation efforts will begin in earnest in 2026 to restore degraded lands and polluted water bodies, including the Pra, Birim and Ankobra rivers.