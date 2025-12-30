ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Over 1,300 persons arrested in anti-galamsey operations — Lands Ministry

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Over 1,300 persons arrested in anti-galamsey operations — Lands Ministry
TUE, 30 DEC 2025

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says more than 1,300 people have been arrested across the country as part of ongoing anti-galamsey operations.

The arrests, according to the Ministry, form part of intensified enforcement efforts to curb illegal mining and protect Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, December 30, Media Relations Officer at the Ministry, Paa Kwasi Schandorf, said some of the suspects have been processed before the courts, while others are yet to face trial due to delays within the justice delivery system.

“In as much as on record we have arrested well over 1,300 persons suspected to be engaged in all sorts of illegal mining activities, that number is not the same as the people who have been prosecuted,” he said.

He attributed the gap between arrests and prosecutions to what he described as the slow pace of judicial processes, but said measures are being introduced to address the challenge.

“The good news is that from the early part of next year, we are creating specialised tribunals to fast-track all illegal mining cases currently on record,” he said.

Kwasi Schandorf further disclosed that over 100 illegal mining sites have been seized within the period, while all nine forest reserves previously declared red zones due to armed galamsey activities have been repossessed by the state.

He noted that while enforcement has been the focus in 2025, large-scale land reclamation efforts will begin in earnest in 2026 to restore degraded lands and polluted water bodies, including the Pra, Birim and Ankobra rivers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

NPPs 2024 defeat painful but does not define party— Justin Kodua Frimpong NPP's 2024 defeat painful but does not define party— Justin Kodua Frimpong

4 hours ago

Policerestorescalm after swoop atAboso Police restores calm after swoop at Aboso

4 hours ago

Pushing Rawlings’ children out ‘suicidal’ for NDC — Ada MP warns Pushing Rawlings’ children out ‘suicidal’ for NDC — Ada MP warns

4 hours ago

This is a straightforward trading loss — CDM calls on Mahama to act over ‘alarming’ GoldBod trading losses 'This is a straightforward trading loss' — CDM calls on Mahama to act over ‘alar...

5 hours ago

The law is the law — Mahama tells Asake over appeal for gunster Cyborgs freedom The law is the law — Mahama tells Asake over appeal for gunster Cyborg's freedom

5 hours ago

Appoint an Assessor-General to oversee all major government projects — Franklin Cudjoe urges Mahama Appoint an Assessor-General to oversee all major government projects — Franklin ...

5 hours ago

If we don’t pray, the 2026 World Cup may not come on — Prophet Nigel Gaisie If we don’t pray, the 2026 World Cup may not come on — Prophet Nigel Gaisie

5 hours ago

Bawumia congratulates Mahama on first year, urges protection of Ghana’s peace Bawumia congratulates Mahama on first year, urges protection of Ghana’s peace

6 hours ago

Free Ato Forson from additional Defence Minister role — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama Free Ato Forson from additional Defence Minister role — Franklin Cudjoe to Maham...

6 hours ago

Cedi begins 2026 stronger, sells at GHS12.35 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.46 on interbank Cedi begins 2026 stronger, sells at GHS12.35 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.4...

Advertise Here

Just in....

With increasing paternity fraud, should DNA testing be mandatory at birth?

Started: 13-11-2025 | Ends: 28-02-2026
body-container-line