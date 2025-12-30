‘I entered politics to be useful, not to be popular’ — Dr Osei Adutwum

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says his entry into politics is driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact rather than seek popularity.

According to him, leadership must be anchored in solving national problems and not merely winning elections.

In a social media post on Tuesday, December 30, the former Minister of Education said leaders must think beyond electoral cycles and focus on long-term solutions to Ghana’s challenges.

“I did not enter leadership to be popular. I entered to be useful. A leader must see beyond elections and think about generations. Ghana’s challenges are serious. Leadership must be serious too,” he wrote.

Dr Adutwum, who is seeking to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections, has previously said his presidency would focus on building a prosperous Ghana and eliminating poverty and deprivation.

He noted that if elected president, he would implement clear and practical policies to deliver the progress Ghanaians have long desired.

“From the first president to the current president, each has contributed something significant. Yet, we still have more to do — and that is what Adutwum’s presidency will be about,” he added.

The opposition NPP has opened nominations for its flagbearer election, scheduled for January 31, 2026, to select a candidate to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.