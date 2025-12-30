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Presidential age limit debate: We are even gatekeeping rot and disaster — Barker Vormawor

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Oliver Barker Vormawor
TUE, 30 DEC 2025
Oliver Barker Vormawor

The Lead Convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has criticised opposition to proposals to reduce Ghana’s presidential age limit.

His comments follow recommendations by the Constitution Review Committee, which proposed lowering the age requirement from 40 to 39 years in a report submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22.

The proposal has triggered public debate, with some opinion leaders arguing that people in their 30s lack the experience required to lead the country.

Among the critics is the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, who, speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, described the proposal as ill-advised.

He argued that many people at age 30 may not have acquired the life and governance experience necessary to lead Ghana.

“I mean, it’s outrageous. That is not the best way to go. You don’t put the country in the hands of young people who have not experienced life and governance,” he said.

Reacting in a social media post on Tuesday, December 30, Mr Barker Vormawor dismissed the criticism.

He argued that several countries with stronger economies are led by relatively young leaders.

“Economies bigger and better run than Ghana have 30-year-olds in charge,” he wrote, adding that “the trend now in Europe is cabinets with an average age of around 36 years.”

He further questioned the logic behind opposing younger leadership in a country facing deep challenges.

“I find it strange that we have now reached a point where rot and disaster too we are gatekeeping,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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