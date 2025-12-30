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NPP flagbearer race: Voter register exhibition begins December 31 to January 5 — Elections Committee

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: Voter register exhibition begins December 31 to January 5 — Elections Committee
TUE, 30 DEC 2025 1

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will begin a nationwide exhibition of its voter register for the 2026 presidential election from December 31, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

The exercise forms part of preparations towards the party’s presidential primary slated for January 31, and is aimed at ensuring transparency and credibility in the internal electoral process.

The exhibition will be conducted at constituency levels across the country to allow eligible delegates to verify their details.

“The purpose of the nationwide exhibition of the voter register at each constituency for the party’s 2026 Presidential Election is to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral process,” the Presidential Elections Committee said in a statement dated December 29.

According to the Committee, the voter register has been distributed to all constituencies through the various regional secretariats.

“We designed this initiative to enable all stakeholders, especially delegates, to confirm their details in their respective constituencies and regions,” the statement noted.

The Committee urged regional and constituency executives, through their designated IT officers, to report discrepancies such as omissions, misspellings, incorrect photographs and other clerical errors identified during the exercise.

It also called on presidential aspirants to appoint representatives to observe the process at the constituency level.

It stressed that the move is part of efforts to uphold a free, fair, transparent and credible presidential election within the party.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

NPP- Normal Problem | 12/30/2025 10:56:56 PM

By all means there will be some problem with the voter register exhibition.

Comments1
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