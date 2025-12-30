Presidential age limit should even be reduced to 21 — Lawyer Kwesi Botchwey Jr

Legal practitioner and communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Botchwey Jr has called for Ghana’s presidential age limit to be reduced from the current 40 years to 21.

His comments come in the wake of recommendations by the Constitution Review Committee, which proposed a reduction of the age limit to 39 years in its report submitted to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22.

The proposal has sparked public debate, with some opinion leaders arguing that people in their 30s lack the experience to lead the country.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, Mr Botchwey Jr said the age threshold should be lowered further to give young people a fair chance to lead if they are capable and competent.

“I think it’s a bold recommendation, but I agree that the committee should have reduced the presidential age limit to 21 to allow every young person who believes he has the competence, vision and leadership skills to lead this country the opportunity to contest,” he said.

He argued that the Constitution already permits a 21-year-old to be appointed as a minister, making it inconsistent to bar such a person from contesting for the presidency.

“The Constitution was made for the people, and the position belongs to the people. Let the people decide who leads them; that is the whole point,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Constitution Review Committee has also proposed extending the presidential term from four years to five years to give presidents more time to implement their policies.