Bishop Adu warns Africa’s embrace of western culture is fueling health and social challenges

A strong caution was delivered from the pulpit of New Jerusalem Chapel at Sokoban Ampayoo in Kumasi, as the founder and leader of the church, Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu, warned that Africa’s deepening adoption of Western culture and technology is fueling many of the continent’s present-day challenges.

Speaking during a baptism service on Sunday, December 27, the bishop said Africa is steadily abandoning its cultural foundations in favour of foreign lifestyles, a shift he believes has weakened the resilience and well being once enjoyed by earlier generations.

His remarks followed the baptism of 18 congregants who, according to the church, sought and received spiritual and physical healing. Bishop Adu said testimonies of recovery from conditions such as mental disorders, kidney disease, stroke, epilepsy, blindness, ulcers, severe headaches and other afflictions should serve as a reminder of holistic approaches to health that Africa is gradually losing to modernization.

Bishop Adu placed particular emphasis on diet, arguing that many illnesses affecting Africans today are tied to the adoption of foreign eating habits. He said Africans have abandoned their indigenous foods and “copied what the white man eats,” a choice he described as a major contributor to rising health problems on the continent.

He questioned why Africa continues to imitate Western lifestyles at the expense of its own cultural values, alleging that Western nations, driven by commercial interests, have promoted foreign cultural norms while discouraging Africans from relying on traditional healing practices. According to him, many medicines produced abroad are derived from African herbs, yet Africans are often warned against using those same herbs in their natural state.

The bishop also expressed concern about the broader influence of Western culture on African society, pointing to changes in food consumption, dress and social behaviour. He cited the growing reliance on canned and processed foods of unclear origin as an example of how technology has reshaped daily life in ways he considers unhealthy.

He lamented that traditional herbal remedies once respected by African ancestors, are now frequently dismissed as evil, even as Western industries profit from them. He added that younger generations are increasingly disconnected from organic foods, partly due to cultural influences that discourage traditional farming practices.

Bishop Adu further questioned the safety of some imported products, noting that many arrive with extensive warning labels written in languages most African consumers cannot read. He asked why products meant to be beneficial come with so many cautions.

While acknowledging that Western culture and technology are not entirely harmful, the bishop urged Africans to reconnect with their roots, draw lessons from the past and embrace healthier lifestyles as a pathway to economic renewal and sustainable development.

He concluded by citing Isaiah 9:1, saying a time would come when people recognize harmful influences, turn away from them and rediscover themselves, laying the foundation for progress and prosperity.