ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bishop Adu warns Africa’s embrace of western culture is fueling health and social challenges

By King Amoah || Kumasi
Social News Bishop Adu warns Africa’s embrace of western culture is fueling health and social challenges
TUE, 30 DEC 2025

A strong caution was delivered from the pulpit of New Jerusalem Chapel at Sokoban Ampayoo in Kumasi, as the founder and leader of the church, Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu, warned that Africa’s deepening adoption of Western culture and technology is fueling many of the continent’s present-day challenges.

Speaking during a baptism service on Sunday, December 27, the bishop said Africa is steadily abandoning its cultural foundations in favour of foreign lifestyles, a shift he believes has weakened the resilience and well being once enjoyed by earlier generations.

His remarks followed the baptism of 18 congregants who, according to the church, sought and received spiritual and physical healing. Bishop Adu said testimonies of recovery from conditions such as mental disorders, kidney disease, stroke, epilepsy, blindness, ulcers, severe headaches and other afflictions should serve as a reminder of holistic approaches to health that Africa is gradually losing to modernization.

Bishop Adu placed particular emphasis on diet, arguing that many illnesses affecting Africans today are tied to the adoption of foreign eating habits. He said Africans have abandoned their indigenous foods and “copied what the white man eats,” a choice he described as a major contributor to rising health problems on the continent.

He questioned why Africa continues to imitate Western lifestyles at the expense of its own cultural values, alleging that Western nations, driven by commercial interests, have promoted foreign cultural norms while discouraging Africans from relying on traditional healing practices. According to him, many medicines produced abroad are derived from African herbs, yet Africans are often warned against using those same herbs in their natural state.

The bishop also expressed concern about the broader influence of Western culture on African society, pointing to changes in food consumption, dress and social behaviour. He cited the growing reliance on canned and processed foods of unclear origin as an example of how technology has reshaped daily life in ways he considers unhealthy.

He lamented that traditional herbal remedies once respected by African ancestors, are now frequently dismissed as evil, even as Western industries profit from them. He added that younger generations are increasingly disconnected from organic foods, partly due to cultural influences that discourage traditional farming practices.

Bishop Adu further questioned the safety of some imported products, noting that many arrive with extensive warning labels written in languages most African consumers cannot read. He asked why products meant to be beneficial come with so many cautions.

While acknowledging that Western culture and technology are not entirely harmful, the bishop urged Africans to reconnect with their roots, draw lessons from the past and embrace healthier lifestyles as a pathway to economic renewal and sustainable development.

He concluded by citing Isaiah 9:1, saying a time would come when people recognize harmful influences, turn away from them and rediscover themselves, laying the foundation for progress and prosperity.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise

3 hours ago

How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exercise How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exerc...

4 hours ago

Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26 Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

4 hours ago

Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028 – Bawumia to unsuccessful NPP aspirants 'Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028' – B...

5 hours ago

One killed as truck loadedwith plywood overturns at Kamirekrom Checkpoint One killed as truck loaded with plywood overturns at Kamirekrom Checkpoint

5 hours ago

Success of first phase of Nkoko Nkitinkiti paves way for commercial poultry production – Agric Minister Success of first phase of 'Nkoko Nkitinkiti' paves way for commercial poultry pr...

5 hours ago

SHS teacher re-arraigned over alleged assault of student at Nyinahin SHS teacher re-arraigned over alleged assault of student at Nyinahin

5 hours ago

Nana Prof. Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante, a lawyer, constitutional expert and Paramount Chief of Asante-Asokore Strengthen ADR to reduce court backlog, improve access to justice – Prof. Asante

5 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed NPP internal decisions should not be attributed to Bawumia — Haruna Mohammed

Just in....
body-container-line