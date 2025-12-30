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Invest in peace and development, instead of war — UN Secretary-General to world leaders

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Invest in peace and development, instead of war — UN Secretary-General to world leaders
TUE, 30 DEC 2025

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has urged world leaders to shift global priorities from war and militarisation to peace, development and justice.

He cautioned that the world is facing deepening crises marked by conflict, division, climate breakdown and widespread violations of international law.

Mr Guterres made the call in his New Year video message shared ahead of 2026, in which he acknowledged global instability and violence reach levels not seen in decades.

“As we enter the new year, the world stands at a crossroads,” he said, pointing to growing uncertainty, violence and a retreat from the principles that bind humanity together.

The UN Secretary-General expressed concern over rising global military expenditure, noting that defence spending has surged while development needs remain underfunded.

“Global military spending has soared to 2.7 trillion dollars, growing by almost 10 per cent,” he said.

According to him, that figure is thirteen times higher than all global development aid and equivalent to Africa’s entire gross domestic product.

Mr Guterres stressed that the world has the resources to fight poverty, protect the planet and secure lasting peace only if leaders will make deliberate choices.

He called on governments to prioritise people and the planet over conflict, urging collective action to build a future anchored in justice, humanity and peace.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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