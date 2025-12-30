Nigeria’s Day of National Humiliation - an essay

First, a big applause for me: my quick note on the US bombing of Nigeria generated my highest traffic on Substack. It was a short note that undoubtedly resonated with my readers. Link: Nigeria’s Day of National Humiliation

Thank you all for reading and sharing it🙏

In this essay, I shall expand on what I posited in that brief missive.

I was not surprised, but I still considered it tragic that some Africans, many of them highly educated, with every manner of degrees oozing from every orifice of their body, but with absolutely no knowledge or interest in either history or geopolitics, continue to root for historical genocidalists whose record, per Frederick Douglass, would shock a nation of savages.

How could any sane African in 2025 believe that the leader (a narcissistic, convicted, and impeached felon) of a country that consigns millions of Black and indigenous people into gut-wrenching ghettos and plantations will be the one to save Nigerian Christians?

Can Trump even point to Nigeria on a map?

Oh, Africans, the mind, they say, is a terrible thing to waste.

To these African West-worshippers, Western leaders can do no wrong. After all, the BBC and CNN, which continue to be the sources of news for Africa's elite, said so.

How do we persuade these brain-dirtied Africans to abandon euphemisms and call things by their proper names?

“Oh, it is not easy.” - Bob Marley.

Only fools would believe that the US and Nigeria have “security cooperation.”

And only an imbecilic idiot would believe that the Americans will share sensitive intelligence with a corrupt regime like Bola Tinubu’s in a “joint operation.”

What the US inflicted on Nigeria on December 25, 2025, was not an unfortunate necessity in a dangerous world; it was a national humiliation.

It was a day when the Nigerian state, naked and unashamed, admitted to its own people and to the world that it no longer controls what happens on its own soil.

How do we drum it home that when foreign warplanes bomb Nigerian territory, whether Corrupt Tinubu signed the papers, nodded politely, or looked the other way, the issue is no longer terrorism; it is national sovereignty.

Once compromised, national sovereignty does not return through press releases. History would record that the US bombed Nigeria, with the government of Nigeria doing nothing about it, not even a performative symbolic act to show that the corrupt cabal in Abuja possesses some spine.

This is the message that Tinubu and his cabinet refused to understand. Sovereigns do not subcontract their survival, and they do not invite foreign firepower to roam their skies while their own armed forces stand reduced to spectators and ushers.

Leaders of sovereign nations do not outsource the most sacred duty of the state, the monopoly of violence, because the moment they do, they cease to be sovereigns. They become wards; they are considered vassals.

Under the compromised Drug-Baron Tinubu, Nigeria has reduced itself to an unashamed vassal of Western imperialism. Nigeria has become the unabashed cheerleader of Western imperialism in West Africa.

What the Americans did to Nigeria was not a partnership; it was a demonstration of raw power over a recalcitrant servant seen to be dragging its feet to obey the Master’s instructions.

Trump gave an order, Tinubu dragged his feet, and Trump rained bombs on Nigeria.

Whichever way we look at it, Nigeria was punished and disgraced.

It was both a demonstration and a confession of Nigeria’s military and diplomatic impotence. It was a public, global declaration that Abuja no longer commands the basic grammar of statehood.

Unfortunately, Tinubu did not appear to have received the memo.

In the unforgiving language of geopolitics, so often and so clearly articulated by my GoTo doyen of geopolitical analysis, Alastair Crooke, sovereignty is not something you announce; it is something you enforce. If you cannot enforce it, it dissolves.

Let us return to first principles, because nations that abandon principles eventually abandon themselves. The state, by definition, holds exclusive authority over the use of force within its territory. Max Weber did not write this as a philosophical ornament. He described the complex mechanics of power and how the legitimacy of statehood is defined by the absence of centrifugal forces strong enough to contest its monopoly of violence.

When foreign bombs fall on your land, invited or not, you have surrendered that authority. You have crossed the invisible line between statehood and managed space.

Nigeria once styled itself the “Giant of Africa.” The claim was always inflated, but it at least gestured toward regional leadership, autonomy, dignity, and sovereignty.

Under military rule in the 1970s and 80s, Nigeria demonstrated both its national independence and its uncontested leadership of Africa. In Angola, Nigeria, through its dashing Foreign Minister, Joe Garba, told Gerald Ford, through Henry Kissinger, to go and hug the Atlantic. Nigeria tamed the so-called British Iron Lady Thatcher over Zimbabwe’s independence. Nigeria’s nationalization of the BP helped to concentrate the minds of British colonialists who were dragging their feet at the Lancaster talks.

Today, that giant is treated as a dependency, to be bombed for its own good, disciplined in the name of stability, and expected to applaud its own humiliation as pragmatism.

The history and geopolitical illiterates in Abuja failed to grasp that Empires do not humiliate equals; they discipline subordinates.

We were told, as we are constantly told, that this was about fighting terrorism. The War on Terror, they called it. That word has become a moral acid, dissolving every legal, ethical, constitutional, and international boundary it touches.

Under its cover, airspace is violated, sovereignty suspended, and constitutions treated as inconveniences. Terrorism has become the permanent emergency that justifies permanent intervention.

Sadly, the idiots in Abuja failed to understand it.

What disturbs the most is the inability of Tinubu and his felonious cabal to grasp the implications of the precedent their stupidity set.

They have wittingly opened a Pandora's Box for direct foreign intervention in Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa. Today, the pretense is Boko Haram. Tomorrow it will be “regional instability.”

The vocabulary will change; the hierarchy will not.

By allowing or abetting the Americans, Tinubu has sent a message that foreign powers can send their jets to bomb at will. What would we do in Africa if tomorrow, Turkey, China, Russia, and Brazil decided to bomb Nigeria or any African country?

As we have lamented on this blog, we do not have leaders in Africa. We have corrupt plantation managers.

Alistair Crooke warned repeatedly that modern Western power no longer requires governors in khaki shorts and pit helmets. It rules through dependency structures, security partnerships, intelligence-sharing frameworks, advisory missions, and “joint operations” that are neither joint nor equal. Flags still fly, and anthems are still sung. But the substance of sovereignty leaks away quietly, without ceremony.

This is why polite diplomatic statements will not suffice. What the Americans did to Nigeria was not a technical error; it was a constitutional insult. It is an act of national degradation, enabled not primarily by foreign powers, but by a Nigerian political class that has long ceased to believe in Nigeria as a sovereign project.

Sovereignty is not negotiable. It is not an asset to be leveraged for convenience. It is the one deed a nation cannot mortgage without ceasing to exist as a nation.

A government that admits, explicitly or implicitly, that it cannot defend its territory without foreign bombs has already confessed its failure. No amount of rhetoric can wash that stain clean.

The cold realism of geopolitics teaches a brutal lesson: states that surrender their security do not gain protection. What they gain are overseers. National Security is not a commodity to be imported like used cars, IMF prescriptions, or computer junk to the Akaba market. It is the state's central obligation.

Nigeria’s tragedy is magnified by its potential. This is not a helpless microstate. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, endowed with human capital, resources, and strategic depth. Yet it is governed as though it were a protectorate, managed by a comprador elite that has internalized its role as plantation supervisors for external interests.

This tragic episode forces an uncomfortable question upon us: who truly governs Nigeria? Is it the electorate, whose votes are ritualistically harvested every four years and promptly discarded? Is it a National Assembly that dissolves at the first sign of executive embarrassment? Or is it an external security architecture that decides when Nigerian land may be bombed?

These are not academic questions. They determine whether Nigeria is an actor or an arena. The evidence suggests the latter.

The Iranians understand this perfectly well. They definitely made it clear to the Americans that they were prepared to suffer any consequences to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Checkmated by a determined adversary, Trump folded, and both nations saved face in a choreographed tit for tat launching of missiles in purely symbolic gestures.

The leadership that presides over this moment in Nigeria will not escape history’s judgment. To accept, excuse, or quietly endorse foreign bombing of national territory is not pragmatism. It is abdication. In any society that still respects the idea of the state, this would constitute grounds for the removal of the president from office.

Yet the deeper rot lies beyond individuals. It lies in a political culture that has grown comfortable with humiliation, that confuses survival with dignity, and that mistakes submission for strategy. Nigerians, make that Africans, have been trained to applaud our own diminishment as maturity.

Nigeria’s Day of National Humiliation must not pass as another news cycle. It must be remembered as a warning that a nation that cannot say “no” to foreign bombs on its soil cannot say “yes” to its own future.

History does not forget nations that normalize their own abasement. It records them as lessons, grim reminders of how states die, not in explosions, but in silence.

Unfortunately, under Tinubu, Nigeria is moving from being one unashamed neocolonial dependency of Western Imperialism towards becoming a Failed State.

©️ Fẹ̀mi Akọ̀mọ̀‌làfẹ̀ (1st Dan)

(Farmer, Writer, Published Author, Essayist, Satirist, Social Commentator, Geopolitical Analyst.)

My Mission: Ignorantia et stultitia delendae sunt / Ignorance and stupidity must be destroyed.

I am an unapologetic Pan-Africanist who is unconditionally opposed to any form or manifestation of racism, fascism, and discrimination.

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