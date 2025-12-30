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George and Amal Clooney granted French citizenship along with children

By RFI
Europe Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP
TUE, 30 DEC 2025
© Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP

Hollywood actor George Clooney has become French, along with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney and their two children.

An official decree appeared in France's government gazette dated 27 December. It confirms an ambition Clooney mentioned earlier in December, when he praised French privacy laws that protect his family from paparazzi.

"I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses," the 64-year-old actor said on RTL, a commercial radio station, speaking in English.

"Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us," he said.

The now-dual US-French citizen has a long attachment to Europe, which even pre-dates his 2014 marriage to Amal, a British-Lebanese human rights lawyer who speaks fluent French.

Multiple homes

Clooney owns an estate in Italy's picturesque Lake Como region, purchased in 2002, and he and Amal bought a historic manor in England.

Their property in southern France – a former wine estate called the Domaine du Canadel, near the village of Brignoles – was purchased in 2021.

They also own a New York apartment and a property in Kentucky, but reportedly sold homes in Los Angeles and Mexico over the past decade.

France's share of foreigners lower than in most EU countries

They are parents to eight-year-old twins.
Clooney said on RTL that although the family travels frequently, their French home "is where we're happiest".

Clooney is also a director and producer, and has two Oscars to put on whichever mantlepiece suits: one for best supporting actor in 2006's Syriana and as a producer on 2012's Argo.

On top of his cinema pay cheques, he has raked in millions for celebrity endorsements, including for Nespresso, and got a windfall pay-out for selling his stake in a tequila brand.

Clooney is not the only Hollywood luminary to want to go French: US director Jim Jarmusch on Friday told France Inter radio that he plans to apply for French nationality.

"I would like a place that will allow me to escape from the United States," he said, also saying he was attracted to French culture.

(with AFP)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

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