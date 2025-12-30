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Gov’t does not intend to sell ECG — Energy Ministry clarifies PSP arrangement

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Gov’t does not intend to sell ECG — Energy Ministry clarifies PSP arrangement
TUE, 30 DEC 2025

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has clarified that the government has no intention of selling the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) amid concerns over private sector involvement in the power distributor’s operations.

The clarification follows public backlash and organised opposition after the selection of a Transaction Advisor for Private Sector Participation (PSP) in ECG, a move some groups have interpreted as a step towards privatisation.

The Public Utilities Workers’ Union (PUWU) has been at the forefront of the resistance, describing the PSP arrangement as an attempt to sell the state-owned power distributor.

“The Ministry emphasizes unequivocally that Government of Ghana does not intend to, and will not, sell ECG,” the Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 30, and signed by its Spokesperson, Lawyer Richmond Rockson.

According to the Ministry, Cabinet, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, approved the PSP arrangement in April 2025 as part of broader reforms to improve billing and revenue collection, enhance service delivery and reduce technical and commercial losses.

“The approved Private Sector Participation framework is not a sale or divestiture,” the statement stressed.

“Rather, it involves the strategic deployment of private sector expertise through multiple concession arrangements to support and improve specific operational areas of ECG.”

The Ministry acknowledged improvements in ECG’s performance since January 2025 but noted that some challenges continue to threaten the company’s financial sustainability and the stability of the power sector.

The Ministry further called for calm and restraint, explaining that the selection of a transaction advisor is only a technical step to properly structure the PSP framework and does not imply an outright sale of ECG.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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