Mamdani Spoke to Our Common Humanity, While Cuomo Represented the Status-Quo Regime of Entrenched Theft and Wanton Corruption - Part 8 (Final)

Amidst all the hysteria that has swelled around the phenomenal rise and the popularity and the global fame of Mayor-Elect Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani, is the historically untenable and desperate attempt by many a witheringly ignorant White-American Republican Party is the Islamic religious background of the soon-to-be the 111th Mayor of the New York City Metropolis. The stark but deliberately and conveniently muted fact of the matter is that a critical and a remarkable mass and proportion of the Indigenous Continental Africans forcibly exiled to the present-day United States of America, largely from the present-day ECOWAS or West-African Subregion, was Muslim or of the Islamic faith.

You see, historically, the upsurge and the spread of Islam precedes European Christian Missionary Activities in the West African Subregion by at least 700 years. For the most part, however, the captive and the chattel-enslaved Africans who literally built the economy and the “Western Civilization” of the present-day United States of America, between the 1400s and the end of the 1800s, were predominantly of the various forms and ideological shades of Traditional African Religions, largely “Nature-Venerating” Animists.

It was, to be certain, his sharp recognition of this existential historical reality that prompted an unrelentingly capitalistic grub like the Anglo-Irish migrant or immigrant to the present-day area of the State of California, Bishop George Berkeley (1685-1753), after whom the elite college township and city of Berkeley, California, is named, to pontifically and blasphemously declare that the massive chattel enslavement of the Indigenous Continental African or Black-African - at the time called “Negro” - was perfectly morally sound, because in the pathologically Racist and White-Supremacist and, in “protrospect,” the Fascist Imagination of George Berkeley, described by Google as the founder of a branch of philosophy called “Immaterialism” or “Subjective Idealism” and “Phenomenology,” dealing with questions pertaining to human perceptions of reality, “The African [or the Negroes of West Africa] had no soul to worry about the Christian concept and ideology of “Salvation and Spiritual Redemption (See Daniel P. Mannix with Malcolm Cowley, “Black Cargoes: A History of the Atlantic Slave Trade, 1518-1865. In the edition that this writer borrowed from his late father’s private library to read, sometime in August 1985, shortly after he arrived right here in New York City to rejoin his parents, the preceding loosely quoted or paraphrased declaration of the original George Berkeley declaration appears on page 62 of the afore-referenced treatise.

This author would be traumatized and haunted throughout his undergraduate days and years at the City College of the City University of New York (CCNY of CUNY). His trauma was not the least bit meliorated by the “mentacidal” campaign by an Ashkenazi Jewish professor in the Department of Philosophy at CCNY by the name of Michael Levin, presently 80 years old and a faculty member in the Philosophy Department at Columbia University, who propounded the ‘Mytho-Theory” of the innate intellectual inferiority of Global African College Students, which Prof. Levin blamed for the precipitous decline in the quality of the American tertiary academy, as a result of a supposedly grossly misdirected DEI Policy of Open Admissions of American Public Colleges and Universities.

Michael Levin would be staunchly and fiercely backed by an entrenched cabal of some Jewish White-Supremacist Professors on the City College Campus. Levin would take a dodge when confronted by widespread student protests on campus by claiming to be responding to Prof. Leonard Jeffries, presently 88 years old and at the time Chairman of the Africana Studies Department at City College, who was alleged by some Jewish stdents to be claiming and teaching that European Jewry had both financed and massively benefited from the Transatlantic Slave Trade and therefore lacked any credibility to claim the the Hitler-engineered Jewish Holocaust was a heinous crime against humanity. Which is precisely why charges of “Antisemitic Hostility” made by the leaderships of some civil society Jewish organizations against Mayor-Elect Zohran “The Shining Star” Mamdani, a Muslim by faith, have often come off to this author as scandalously and untenably bizarre.

Some scholars and historians contend that it was this most irreligious and inexcusably blasphemous downright barbaric proclamation by Bishop George Berkerley on African inferiority and subhumanity that reignited the massive commodification and merchandising of captive and enslaved Africans in the United States at a time when the major European-American Slavers and their representatives and assigns and deputies were beginning to have second thoughts about the morality and the legality of African dehumanization precipitated by the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Which is also why when Mr. Randy Fine, the Republican Party-sponsored Congressional Representative from the State of Florida, virulently accuses New York City Voters of having elected a “Communist Muslim Jihadist” in the person and the candidacy of Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani, it is pedestrianly obvious that this self-righteous accuser could not have more eloquently and inimitably exposed the stygian depths of his ignorance vis-a-vis the ethnic and the racial identity/identities of the real Anti-American nation-wreckers (See “Stephen King Reacts to Zohran Mamdani’s Win in NYC” Newsweek 11/5/25).

Which also, by the way, poignantly recalls the apparently completely forgotten fact that as the Mayoral Electioneering-Campaign Manager for his late father, the future Governor Mario Matthew Cuomo, through much of the mid-1970s and the early 1980s, Andrew Mark Cuomo created the mantra of “Vote for Cuomo, Not the Homo.” That “Homo” was, of course, none other than the three-term Jewish-descended Mayor Edward “Ed” Irving Koch (1924-2013).

And yet, in all the welter of patently false accusations of rabid Antisemitism volleyed against the now-Mayor-Elect Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani, not once did the staunch and the fanatical Jewish backers of the Democratic Party Renegade turned Independent Candidate Andrew Mark Cuomo point out the fact that their favorite electoral steed was also a dyed-in-the-wool Antisemite, in pretty much the same manner as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unabashedly Pro-Zionism. Talk of double standards!

Even assuming for a split-second, hypothetically, that Congressman Fine’s ultravitriolic accusation against Mayor-Elect Mamdani was enceinte with a modicum of credibility, would it not also be paradoxically justified to expect that the “legally” and the “forcibly migrated” Indigenous Continental Africans who built the American Brand of Western Civilization would be imbued with absolutely no love for the very Imperial-State that had thoroughly robbed them of their dignity and their humanity? You see, it is actually self-befuddled socioeconomic parasites and freeloaders like Florida’s Congressman Randy Fine who inescapably fit the profile of “a Communist Muslim Jihadist,” and not the prime target of his intemperate tirade and vitriol.

Which is also why it unreservedly goes without saying that glasshouse residents like Mr. Fine needs to be studiously reminded of the imperative need for them not to be inadvisably tempted to recklessly throw stones at fellow citizens who have a greater moral and civil right to call themselves “American Patriots” than an obviously clueless White-Supremacist bully politician like the Florida lawmaker.

Indeed, if Mr. Fine had bothered to track down and critically examined the backgrounds of the overwhelming majority of the people who massively voted for Candidate Zohran “The Shining Star” Kwame Mamdani, the MAGA goon would have realized to his great shame and, perhaps, even horror and contrition, that when “legal immigrant” and non-immigrant New York City residents who “legally” offered the former New York State Assemblyman, from the 36th Congressional District of Queensborough, New York, look at the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, what they clearly see and recognize is a leader and a statesman who deeply and unapologetically cares for the fulfillment of their needs, desires and aspirations, and not a MAGA pretender who would have the United States of America crudely and boorishly returned to the Bad, Old Days of Free African Labor and the Primitive Acquisitiveness of socioeconomic leeches like Mr. Fine. So much for self-serving Doomsday Prophets and Prophecies.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]