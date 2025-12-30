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NYA Osman Ayariga commends traditional leadership and youth for successful Samanpiid Festival

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Social News NYA Osman Ayariga commends traditional leadership and youth for successful Samanpiid Festival
TUE, 30 DEC 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has expressed profound gratitude to God, traditional authorities, and the youth of Kusaug following the successful celebration of the Samanpiid Festival.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Ayariga thanked the Almighty God, the Overlord of Kusaug, Asigri Abugrago Azorka II, and the gallant youth of the Kusaug Kingdom for their collective efforts in ensuring a peaceful and successful festival.

According to him, the Samanpiid Festival once again highlighted the resilience, unity, and cultural pride of the Kusaug people. He emphasised that the celebration reflects a continued commitment to peace and unity within the kingdom and beyond.

“The journey to peace and unity continues unabated,” he stated, reaffirming his dedication to serving the people as a humble son of the land.

Osman Ayariga, who also holds the traditional title Naaken Naab I (Youth King) of the Great Kusaug Kingdom, signed off the message with gratitude and humility, reinforcing his strong connection to his roots and his commitment to youth development and traditional values.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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