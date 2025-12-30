Bawa-Rock Company behind GoldBod’s $214m loss – Akbar Yussif Rohullah alleges

Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, a Special Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has raised serious concerns over the operations of Bawa-Rock Company Ltd, a firm he says was incorporated in February this year, shortly after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assumed power.

According to Mr. Khomeini, the newly registered company has allegedly been granted the right to purchase more than $10 billion worth of gold, a development he claims has contributed to significant financial losses for the state. He made these allegations in a post on his official Facebook page, questioning the transparency surrounding the deal.

Drawing comparisons with previous controversies, Mr. Khomeini referenced the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) case, which attracted public outrage after it emerged that the company was incorporated in 2017 before securing major state contracts. He argued that if SML’s operations were described as “state capture,” then the activities of Bawa-Rock Company Ltd, which he claims are several times larger, deserve even greater scrutiny.

His comments come amid confirmation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has incurred substantial losses under the Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme, which is implemented through the Ghana Gold Board, also known as GoldBod.

In its fifth review of Ghana’s ongoing IMF-supported programme, the Fund disclosed that losses from artisanal and small-scale doré gold transactions under the G4R initiative had reached $214 million by the end of September 2025. This figure represents approximately 0.2 percent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The IMF noted that the losses were largely the result of trading deficits, compounded by fees paid to GoldBod off-takers involved in the programme.