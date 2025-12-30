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Central region: Police arrest 20 suspects, recover drugs in Christmas operations

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment One of the suspects with the recovered drugs
TUE, 30 DEC 2025
One of the suspects with the recovered drugs

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 20 suspects and recovered narcotic drugs during special Christmas security operations in parts of the Central Region.

The operations were carried out by the Central Regional Police Command as part of efforts to clamp down on crime and ensure a peaceful festive season.

The arrests followed targeted swoops in several communities identified through intelligence-led policing.

“Christmas special operations: Central Regional Police Command arrests twenty (20) suspects and recovers narcotic drugs and related exhibits during targeted operations,” the Police Service said in a social media post on Tuesday, December 30.

The police said the operations were conducted at Effutu, Poly Amisano, Nkanfoa, Agona Swedru and Agona Nantifa, all within the Central Region.

Earlier, the Regional Commander of the Central East Command, DCOP Francis Nchor, said the police had intensified operations after intelligence pointed to attacks on traders in the early hours of the day.

He noted that both plainclothes and uniformed officers are being deployed to significantly reduced criminal activity and helped maintain calm in the region during the festive season.

DCOP Nchor assured residents that the security measures will continue beyond the Christmas period to ensure sustained peace and safety across the region.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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