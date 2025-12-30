NPP Flagbearer race: Bawumia will win in 14 regions including Ashanti – Prophet Worlasi

As the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer primaries draw closer on January 31, 2026, Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, Head Pastor of Conquerors Chapel in Kumasi, has predicted a decisive victory for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in a radio interview, Prophet Worlasi said Dr Bawumia will win the contest by a wide margin, securing victory in 14 out of Ghana’s 16 regions, including the Ashanti Region, which is traditionally considered the party’s stronghold.

The cleric, who described himself as a consistent prophet whose past predictions have come to pass, said all the presidential aspirants in the race know him personally and that he has shared with each of them what he described as “the mind of God” concerning the outcome of the contest. According to him, the message he has received has remained unchanged and clearly points to Dr Bawumia’s victory, regardless of when the internal elections are held.

Beyond forecasting Bawumia’s success, Prophet Worlasi said a major setback awaits the camp of Kennedy Agyapong, one of the leading contenders. He described the impending development as “spirit breaking” and said it would occur in January 2026, weakening the resolve of those around the campaign. He said further details would be disclosed during his 31st Night church service.

The convener of Kairos Moment linked his current prophecy to earlier revelations he said he received ahead of the last general elections. He claimed he accurately predicted a decisive victory for the National Democratic Congress, including wins in the Ashanti Region, as well as the party’s large parliamentary majority. According to him, he also mentioned specific constituencies the NPP would lose, which he said later occurred.

He recalled that some members of the NPP initially dismissed his earlier prophecies, particularly those relating to former Hohoe MP Peter Amewu.

Prophet Worlasi said that after declaring a prophecy, he continues to pray to ensure its manifestation, insisting that he does not merely speak and walk away. He stressed that whether the NPP primaries were held today, tomorrow or on January 31, the outcome would remain the same, with Dr Bawumia emerging victorious.

He explained that he does not make public declarations hastily and only speaks after receiving multiple confirmations. Describing himself as consistent, he said once he delivers a prophecy, he does not change his position. He attributed what he called Dr Bawumia’s spiritual favour to his good heart, adding that God looks beyond outward appearances. He said he would not be surprised if Dr Bawumia eventually becomes President of Ghana.

The prophet also disclosed that individuals from Kennedy Agyapong’s camp and other influential figures had attempted to contact him and visit his church, with some requesting private meetings. He said he declined these approaches because of the vision he has received concerning Dr Bawumia’s victory. “We know what we are doing,” he said.

Prophet Worlasi rejected suggestions that his prophecy was motivated by financial gain, insisting he would never tell politicians what they want to hear for money. He said God had already blessed him with a family and a peaceful life, giving him a legacy and integrity to protect.

He recounted a conversation with a senior military officer who asked what could be done about the situation. According to the prophet, he responded that if his prophecy failed, people would question his credibility, which is why he only sticks to what he believes God has revealed to him. He urged the public to wait until January 31 for confirmation.

Addressing claims that he supports Dr Bawumia because the former Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, allegedly sponsored his wedding, Prophet Worlasi dismissed the allegations as false. He said he prophesied in 2024 that Dr Bawumia would lose the general elections, which he said came to pass, proving that he does not take sides. He explained that Hajia Samira attended his wedding simply because she believes he is a genuine prophet.

He further claimed to have accurately predicted major international events and the passing of global figures including Pope John Paul, Pope Benedict, Queen Elizabeth II and Mrs Theresa Kufuor.

Prophet Worlasi maintained that the outcome of the NPP flagbearer race has already been determined spiritually and that Dr Bawumia’s victory is sealed, awaiting manifestation in the physical realm.