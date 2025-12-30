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Mahama signs virtual asset service providers bill into law

  Tue, 30 Dec 2025
Headlines Mahama signs virtual asset service providers bill into law
TUE, 30 DEC 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has assented to the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Bill, officially making it law and ushering Ghana into a new regulatory era for virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The assent follows the passage of the Bill by Parliament after what officials described as extensive and rigorous deliberations. The development was announced on Tuesday, December 30, by the Acting Deputy Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mensah Thompson, in a statement shared on his Facebook page.

The new law legalises the use, trading and provision of services in the virtual asset space and establishes a clear legal and regulatory framework for activities involving virtual assets and service providers in Ghana.

In his statement, Mr Thompson said the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bank of Ghana congratulate President Mahama, the Minister for Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank and the Director General of the SEC for their foresight in positioning Ghana closer to the next phase of global finance, innovation and financial inclusion.

He also expressed appreciation to virtual asset market operators, including major exchanges and traders, for their significant contributions to the development of the Bill. Special commendation was given to the Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Hon Isaac Adongo, for his leadership and support throughout the legislative process. Mr Thompson further acknowledged the Minority in Parliament for providing bipartisan backing and praised the staff of the SEC and the Bank of Ghana for working tirelessly to deliver what he described as a robust regulatory framework for the country.

Under the new law, Parliament has empowered the Bank of Ghana, the Securities and Exchange Commission and any other regulatory body designated by the Minister of Finance to oversee virtual asset activities. All individuals and entities engaged in virtual asset operations will be required to obtain licences or official registration from either the SEC or the Bank of Ghana, depending on the nature of their activities.

The SEC and the Bank of Ghana are expected to issue detailed guidelines and additional regulatory instruments to operationalise the Act.

In a separate statement, the SEC clarified that it will be responsible for licensing and regulating a range of virtual asset services under the Act, including virtual asset exchanges, trading platforms, issuance and tokenisation services, exchange traded funds, asset management and investment advisory services, brokerage, advocacy related to securities, mining and validation activities tied to securities, and sandbox initiatives within the securities space.

The SEC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting investors and maintaining market integrity, assuring the public of its continued vigilance in building a safe, efficient, fair and transparent virtual asset ecosystem in Ghana.

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