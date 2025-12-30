The Rise and Fall: Ghana’s Economy Under the NPP (2017–2025)

An Educational Retrospective on a Lost Decade and a Nation’s Call for Renewal

This article offers a clear-eyed examination of Ghana’s economic journey under the New Patriotic Party (2017–2025), tracing its rise and collapse, and unpacking the missteps that have led many Ghanaians to declare: “never again.”

A Nation at a Crossroads

In 2016, Ghanaians voted for change. The New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, promised prosperity, jobs, and a “Ghana Beyond Aid.” With a booming oil sector and a relatively stable macroeconomic foundation laid by the outgoing Mahama-led NDC administration, the NPP inherited a nation poised for takeoff. But eight years later, Ghana finds itself grappling with economic collapse, record inflation, a debt crisis, and a return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 17th time.

This article traces the full arc of Ghana’s economic journey under the NPP—from early optimism to fiscal recklessness, from growth to collapse—and why many citizens now vow: never again.

The Foundation: What the NPP Inherited

Before assessing the NPP’s performance, it’s essential to understand what they inherited:

Oil & Gas Expansion: The Mahama administration (2012–2016) oversaw the development of the TEN and Sankofa oil fields, which began production in 2016–2017, boosting oil revenues.

The Mahama administration (2012–2016) oversaw the development of the TEN and Sankofa oil fields, which began production in 2016–2017, boosting oil revenues. Energy Stabilization: After years of “dumsor,” Mahama’s investments in power generation (e.g., Karpowership, Atuabo Gas Plant) stabilized electricity supply.

After years of “dumsor,” Mahama’s investments in power generation (e.g., Karpowership, Atuabo Gas Plant) stabilized electricity supply. Infrastructure Boom : Major projects like Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport, roads, and hospitals were initiated or completed.

: Major projects like Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport, roads, and hospitals were initiated or completed. IMF Program (2015–2018): The NDC began fiscal consolidation under an IMF program, restoring macroeconomic discipline.

These foundations enabled the NPP to enjoy strong early growth—but they failed to build on them sustainably.

📈 The Boom Years (2017–2019): Riding the Wave

GDP Growth : Averaged 6.3% annually, driven by oil, agriculture, and services.

: Averaged 6.3% annually, driven by oil, agriculture, and services. Inflation : Dropped to single digits (7.9% in 2019).

: Dropped to single digits (7.9% in 2019). Cedi Stability : The currency held steady, buoyed by investor confidence.

: The currency held steady, buoyed by investor confidence. Debt Levels: Public debt was manageable at 56.8% of GDP in 2016.

The NPP launched ambitious programs like Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, and One District One Factory (1D1F). But beneath the surface, cracks were forming.

The Recklessness Years (2020–2022): From Promise to Peril

1. Debt Explosion



Public debt ballooned to over 90% of GDP by 2022.

Billions borrowed through Eurobonds and domestic markets with little productive investment.

Debt servicing consumed over 70% of government revenue.

2. Banking Sector Cleanup



While necessary, the cleanup cost over GHS 25 billion.

Poor communication and political overreach led to job losses and loss of investor confidence.

3. COVID-19 & Global Shocks

The pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war exposed Ghana’s lack of economic buffers.

Government spending surged, but accountability lagged.

4. Policy Missteps



Introduction of the E-Levy stifled digital innovation and was widely unpopular.

Poor tax administration and over-reliance on consumption taxes hurt the informal sector.

📉 The Collapse (2022–2023): Default and Despair

Inflation : Peaked at 54.1% in 2022, eroding savings and incomes.

: Peaked at 54.1% in 2022, eroding savings and incomes. Cedi Crash : Lost over 50% of its value in two years.

: Lost over 50% of its value in two years. Debt Default: Ghana suspended payments on external debt in December 2022.

Ghana suspended payments on external debt in December 2022. Return to IMF: In 2023, Ghana entered a $3 billion IMF program—the 17th in its history.

The government’s credibility was shattered. Investors fled. Citizens bore the brunt of austerity.

🧯 The IMF Era (2023–2025): Stabilization, But at What Cost?

Debt Restructuring : Domestic bondholders faced haircuts; external negotiations dragged on.

: Domestic bondholders faced haircuts; external negotiations dragged on. Austerity : Wage freezes, tax hikes, and spending cuts led to public sector strain.

: Wage freezes, tax hikes, and spending cuts led to public sector strain. Social Pain : Youth unemployment soared; cost of living skyrocketed.

: Youth unemployment soared; cost of living skyrocketed. Institutional Erosion: The Bank of Ghana lost credibility after financing government deficits.

The Recovery Signs (2025): A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the devastation, some green shoots emerged by late 2025:

Inflation : Fell to 6.3% by November 2025.

: Fell to 6.3% by November 2025. Cedi : Appreciated 24% in 2025.

: Appreciated 24% in 2025. Reserves : Rebuilt to $11.4 billion.

: Rebuilt to $11.4 billion. Growth: GDP growth rebounded to 6.3% in H1 2025.

But these gains are fragile—and built on the back of painful sacrifices by ordinary Ghanaians.

Lessons Learned: Why “Never Again” Matters

Ghanaians are now asking hard questions:

Why did we squander the oil boom?

Why did we return to the IMF after promising “Ghana Beyond Aid”?

Why were public funds mismanaged while citizens suffered?

The NPP’s tenure is a cautionary tale of fiscal indiscipline, policy arrogance, and missed opportunities. It’s a reminder that slogans are not strategies—and that leadership without accountability leads to ruin.

The Road Ahead: Reclaiming Ghana’s Future

As Ghana prepares for a new political chapter, the call is clear: Never again should we entrust our future to those who gamble with our destiny. The next administration must:

Build a resilient, diversified economy.

Prioritize transparency and anti-corruption.

Invest in youth, education, and innovation.

Restore trust in public institutions.

Ghana deserves better. And the people are ready to demand it.

“Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah should spare Ghanaians the irony—after eight years of economic mismanagement under his watch, silence would be more honorable than unsolicited commentary.”

As we step into 2026, we extend heartfelt wishes to all well-meaning Ghanaians—may this new chapter bring prosperity, peace, and a buoyant economy that uplifts every household. On behalf of our cherished senior citizens and vibrant young pensioners, we say: you are welcome to a year of renewed hope, shared wisdom, and collective progress. Let unity guide our steps, and may Ghana rise stronger, fairer, and more resilient than ever. 🙏🇬🇭

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]