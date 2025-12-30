Kintampo North MCE appeals to gov’t for accident and emergency centre at municipal hospital

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo North, Isaac Donkor, has appealed to the government and the Ministry of Health to establish a functional Accident and Emergency Centre at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital to improve emergency care in the municipality.

He said the hospital is often overwhelmed by accident cases, given Kintampo’s status as an accident-prone area, stressing that timely emergency response could save lives.

The appeal comes amid persistent concerns over road crashes in the municipality.

Data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) show that in 2017 alone, Kintampo North recorded 79 road crashes, resulting in 30 deaths and 255 injuries.

Mr Donkor clarified that the call for an Accident and Emergency Centre is not to normalise accidents but to strengthen life-saving response when they occur.

“Accidents occur here and the municipal hospital becomes overwhelmed,” he said in an interview with GBC News.

“We are not calling for an emergency centre so that accidents will continue to happen, but because this area has been identified as accident-prone.”

He added that the absence of a dedicated emergency facility leaves health workers helpless during critical moments.

“Every minute matters when it comes to emergency cases,” the MCE stated.

“We are calling on government to come to our aid with a well-established Accident and Emergency Centre so that we can provide proper life support when these unfortunate incidents occur,” he added.