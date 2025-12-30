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New passport centre to enhance security, access in Oti Region

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
General News New passport centre to enhance security, access in Oti Region
TUE, 30 DEC 2025

The commissioning of a Passport Application Centre at Dambai in the Oti Region is expected to improve both access to passport services and security along Ghana’s borders, Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Mr Ablakwa stressed that special security measures had been put in place to prevent non-Ghanaians from illegally acquiring Ghanaian passports, particularly given the region’s proximity to international borders.

“Oti is a border region, and we will not compromise the integrity of our passport. I have met with the regional security chiefs, and we have agreed on heightened measures to ensure that only eligible Ghanaians are issued passports,” he noted.

The Minister further emphasised the government’s commitment to decentralisation, describing it as a necessary step toward fair governance and inclusive development.

“Ghanaians in all 16 regions deserve fair and equal access to state services. This is why decentralisation is not optional—it is a responsibility,” he said.

The Dambai Passport Application Centre is part of a broader national initiative to modernise passport administration and improve service delivery nationwide. The event was attended by traditional authorities, regional and local government officials, as well as representatives of security and passport administration agencies.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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