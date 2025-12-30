Five arrested in illegal mining raid along Birim River

A special taskforce from the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAiMOS) has carried out a series of coordinated raids on illegal mining sites at Akyem Oda in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The operation, conducted on Monday, December 29 at about 1:40 p.m., resulted in the arrest of five Chinese nationals who were allegedly engaged in illegal mining activities and washing directly into the Birim River.

During the exercise, the taskforce immobilised two excavators found operating at the site. Officers also seized a Toyota Hilux pickup and a Toyota Land Cruiser, both believed to have been used by the suspects in the illegal mining operations.

Several makeshift structures erected for the mining activities were pulled down, while water pumping machines and other mining equipment discovered at the sites were destroyed.

NAiMOS said the operation forms part of an intensified crackdown along major water bodies across the country during the festive season, aimed at preventing further environmental degradation and pollution of rivers.