24-hour livestock market launched to drive economic growth 

A 24-hour International Livestock Market has been launched at Volivo in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region to transform livestock trade, create jobs, and strengthen Ghana's agricultural value chain.

The Lower-Volta Association of Small-scale Miners and Farmers provided the market facility which consists of production and processing area, logistics, and a trade center.

Designed as a comprehensive agribusiness hub, the facility aims to enhance livestock production, expand regional trade, and create sustainable employment opportunities, particularly for youth and women.

When fully operational, the market is projected to generate more than 1,600 direct and indirect jobs for farmers, traders, transporters, processors, and allied service providers.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Godwin Ogah Awudi, Leader of the project and former Assemblyman for the Kotoko Electoral Area, said the market addressed longstanding challenges in Ghana's livestock sector, including fragmented markets, limited value addition, and post-harvest losses.

He said Volivo's strategic location along the Lower Volta corridor positioned it as a central trading point linking southern Ghana to northern regions and neighbouring countries.

“This initiative goes beyond buying and selling animals. It is about building a complete value chain that supports production, processing, trade, and sustainability,” he said. “By operating 24 hours, the market ensures continuous trade and reduces losses caused by delays.”

The market facility is structured around several thematic areas to strengthen the agricultural value chain.

He said the Trade Livestock24 provides organised spaces for cattle, sheep, goats, and local poultry trading, while Rear Livestock 24 promotes intensive ranching to guarantee a steady supply and improve animal health.

Mr. Awudi noted that environmental sustainability features prominently, whereby Aquatic Weed Harvest24 converts aquatic weeds from the Lower Volta into affordable livestock feed while improving water flow and ecosystem health.

“Aquaculture24 supports small-holder cage culture for tilapia, catfish, and heterotis, boosting fish production and local livelihoods,” he said.

He explained that Make-Livestock & Fish24 included a modern slaughterhouse and processing facility for deboning, sausage production, and small-scale fish feed manufacturing.

“Grow24 promotes small-scale irrigation farming of rice, maize, cassava, plantain, and soya beans, while Build24 encourages environmentally responsible sand dredging to support infrastructure,” he said.

Chief Alhaji Iddrisu Mohammed Bingle, National President of the National Council of Fulani Chiefs, hailed the project as a practical solution to unemployment in peri-urban communities.

“ When fully operational, this initiative will provide hundreds of jobs and contribute meaningfully to local economic growth,” he said.

Mrs. Linda Obenewaa Ocloo the Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku and Minister for Greater Accra Region, said the market will improve access to buyers, stabilise prices, create jobs, and strengthen food security.

She praised the association for its focus on structured facilities, small-holder ranching, and local poultry production.

"The initiative aligns with government efforts to modernise agriculture and support farmer-led development,” she indicated.

The project also integrates tourism and transport through Show24, which promotes eco-tourism and aqua-tourism, and Connect24, linking Shai-Osudoku to North Tongu via inland waterways.

Youth and women empowerment is addressed under Aspire24, while Zero Waste/Recycling24 promotes Black Soldier Fly larvae farming to convert organic waste into animal feed.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that the Volivo International Livestock Market will serve as a model for integrated agribusiness development, significantly contributing to food security, rural development, and regional economic integration.

The launch ceremony attracted government officials, traditional leaders, business executives, and investors from Ghana and the West African sub-region.

GNA