Hakimi returns as Morocco stroll into last-16 at Africa Cup of Nations

Achraf Hakimi entered the Cup of Nations fray on Monday night as Morocco cruised into the last-16 with a 3-0 win over Zambia.

Hakimi, 27, had been on the sidelines during Morocco's first two matches against Cormoros and Mali.

On the eve of their third match in Group A, Morocco coach Walid Regragui said his skipper would be deployed during the game at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

And the 50-year-old former Morocco international honoured his word.

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Hakimi, injured playing for his club Paris Saint-Germain during a Champions League match against Bayern Munich on 4 November, came on as a replacement for Noussair Mazraoui.

At the time of his arrival, Morocco were 3-0 up. Ayoub El Kaabi opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Brahim Diaz doubled the advantage after 27 minutes.

El Kaabi bagged his brace just after the restart to effectively wrap up the match against a willing but limited Zambia side who could have qualified for the second phase with a win.

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Mali joined Morocco in the next phase following their 0-0 draw with Comoros in Casablanca.

The Malians dominated the encounter at the Stade Mohamed V but failed to translate possession into goals.

And they nearly paid the price for their lack of precision. Substitute Amadou Haidara was handed a straight red card after a video review in the 87th minute for a hack on Youssouf M'Changama.

But despite the numerical disadvantage, Tom Saintfiet's players survived to secure second place with three points.

Comoros ended the campaign in third place with two points.

In Group B on Monday afternoon, Oswin Appollis converted a late penalty to give South Africa a 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakesh and second place in the pool behind Egypt who played out a goalless draw with Angola in Agadir.

The South Africans took the lead in the seventh minute through Tshepang Moremi.

But Zimbabwe drew level 12 minutes later. Tawanda Maswanhise picked up possession just inside the South Africa half, surged forward past two players and fired the ball past South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Just after the restart, Lyle Foster scored his second goal of the tournament to give South Africa the lead.

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But they they were unable to consolidate. Zimbabwe equalised 17 minutes from time when the ball Aubrey Modiba conceded an own goal.

Appollis saved Modiba's blushes with the converted penalty to send Hugo Broos' players into the last-16 for the second successive tournament.

On Tuesday, the final round of games take place in Group C and Group D.

In Fez, Group C winners Nigeria play Uganda while in Rabat, second-placed Tunisia face Tanzania.

In Group D, Senegal take on Benin in Tangier and in Rabat, Botswana play the Democratic Republic of Congo.