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Six-year-old boy drowns in water storage tank at Kasoa

  Tue, 30 Dec 2025
General News Six-year-old boy drowns in water storage tank at Kasoa
TUE, 30 DEC 2025

A tragic incident at Walantu, a suburb of Kasoa, has claimed the life of a six-year-old Godfred Aboagye after he drowned in a water storage tank at a compound house.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed that the child accidentally fell into an uncovered tank filled with water. Although rescue efforts were launched immediately, he was retrieved lifeless.

The Central Regional Fire Service said it received a distress call at about 5:03 p.m. on Monday, December 29, and promptly deployed a rescue team to the scene.

The firefighters arrived within ten minutes and concluded the rescue operation at approximately 5:28 p.m. Godfred’s body was subsequently handed over to the police for preservation and further investigations.

Initial findings suggest the boy had been playing with a ball when it dropped into the open tank. In his attempt to retrieve it, he entered the tank and drowned.

Following the incident, the Fire Service has issued a strong warning to parents and property owners to ensure that all water storage facilities such as tanks, wells and pits are properly covered, especially in homes with children, to avert similar tragedies.

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