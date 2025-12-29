Uganda coach Put urges squad to take heart from underdog status against Nigeria

Uganda boss Paul Put called on his players to embrace their tags as underdogs in their all-or-nothing Africa Cup of Nations clash against Nigeria on Tuesday night in Fez.

Put's players will go onto the pitch at the Stade de Fes aiming for a victory that could either take them through to the last-16 knockout stages as runners-up in Group C or as one of the four best third-placed sides in the 24-team competition.

"We're facing a very good team," said Put. "They reached the final at the last Cup of Nations and they've won both of their games here in Morocco.

"We know the quality of the Nigerian players. Many of them are playing in high level competitions in Europe. So we have to be very concentrated.

"But we know what we're playing for. It's going to be hard. It's going to be difficult. But if we work, everything is possible."

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Tunisia, who take on Tanzania in Rabat in the pool's other game on Tuesday night, swept past Uganda 3-1 in the opening game on 23 December.

In their second match, the Ugandans had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Tanzania after Allan Okello fluffed a late penalty.

"We had a big opportunity to win the game," said Uganda defender Jordan Obita. "But that wasn't to be.

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"We can't go into the game against Nigeria with any fear. We will have to go into the game believing that we can do something and that's what we're going to do."

Ugandareached the last-16 in 2019 in Egypt - the first time the Africa Cup of Nations paraded 24 teams.

But squads from the country failed to qualify for subsequent competitions in Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire.

In 2027, Uganda will co-host the event with Kenya and Uganda. Obita said players in the Uganda squad wanted to use the 2025 tournament as a showcase for their mettle.

"Everybody back home in Uganda needs to see that we can compete with the best nations in the world," said the 32-year-old who plays for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

"When we played Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers, it showed that we can go toe to toe with top quality nations and players."

Morocco boss Regragui declares skipper Hakimi fit for Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria boss Eric Chelle played coy on Monday over the composition of his team on Tuesday night.

"I'm keeping my plans for myself," said the 48-year-old former Mali international. "A lot of players deserve to play for this team.

"I make difficult choices for every match. I've got two or three teams in mind."