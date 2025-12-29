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Mon, 29 Dec 2025 Social News

VIDEO: Politicians, pastors sleep with dead bodies – Former armed robber drops shocking revelations

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
VIDEO: Politicians, pastors sleep with dead bodies – Former armed robber drops shocking revelations

A former armed robber who says he has turned his back on crime has sparked intense public debate after making explosive claims about the alleged spiritual practices of some politicians and pastors in Ghana.

In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the man alleged that certain influential figures engage in extreme ritualistic acts in pursuit of power, wealth, and fame. His remarks, delivered bluntly, have drawn widespread reactions online.

“Some of the politicians come and rent dead bodies and take them home for rituals. Others also buy sperms from prostitutes for rituals. Most of them sleep with dead bodies all because of power and fame,” he claimed in the video.

He went further to name Kumasi as a location where he says he has direct knowledge of such practices, though he did not mention specific individuals.

“In Kumasi I know four pastors, one sleeps with dead bodies, one buys sperms from prostitute and others bath with water from dead bodies,” he alleged.

Beyond ritual accusations, the former robber also spoke about what he described as the strange lifestyles of some wealthy individuals, claiming that despite their riches, they live extremely restrictive personal lives.

“We have some people; they have plenty monies but they can’t spend more than 30 cedis a day. They can use the money to help others but not their own family members,” he said.

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