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Hypocrisy at its apogee – Sammy Gyamfi slams NPP over $214 million gold losses

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
NPP GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi
MON, 29 DEC 2025
GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, has taken aim at the New Patriotic Party Minority Caucus, accusing it of deliberately misrepresenting the performance of the Bank of Ghana under the Gold for Reserves Program.

In a statement posted on social media, Gyamfi criticised the Minority for attacking the current NDC administration while ignoring what he described as far worse outcomes recorded under the previous NPP government.

He stated that in 2024, under NPP leadership, the Bank of Ghana purchased only 45 tonnes of artisanal and small scale mining gold at prices below $2,800 per ounce and ended the year with an audited loss of GHS4.18 billion.

By contrast, Gyamfi said the current administration had overseen a significant expansion of the programme. According to him, the Bank of Ghana this year acquired 102 tonnes of ASM gold valued at more than $10 billion at prices above $4,400 per ounce, resulting in an unaudited loss of GHS3.3 billion.

He questioned why the Minority was calling for investigations despite what he described as a clearly improved outcome. “This is a far better result by every objective measure, yet the NPP is crying foul and demanding a probe,” he said.

Gyamfi also challenged the Minority’s understanding of the purpose of the Gold for Reserves initiative, insisting that it was never designed as a profit making venture.

“Is the G4R programme about profit or about generating foreign exchange,” he asked. “It is a forex generation initiative. Its success cannot be measured simply by profit and loss figures but by its wider economic impact.”

He further accused the NPP of hypocrisy, recalling that the Bank of Ghana under the previous administration bought gold at spot prices in 2023 and 2024 but still failed to make a profit.

“If profit were the ultimate goal, why did the BoG under the NPP buy gold at spot prices in 2023 and 2024 and fail to make profit? Hypocrisy at its apogee!” Gyamfi asked, describing the Minority’s posture as hypocrisy at its highest level.

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Comments

I am a "helo" | 12/29/2025 8:08:39 PM

Everyone knows that the NPP is not only corrupt and incompetent, but also, the party was built on the foundation of lies. They are not even worried about their presidential aspirants, who are not even qualified to be president.

Comments7
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