Driver’s mate jailed for stealing GHC7,000 cash and mobile phone

A 27‑year‑old driver's mate has been sentenced to three months' imprisonment for stealing GHC7,000 and a mobile phone at Tema Station in Accra.

Edem Avenyo, who appeared before the Gbese District Court, pleaded guilty to stealing.

He was said to have used the stolen phone to take a photograph of himself and uploaded it on the complainant's WhatsApp status.

Avenyo was later arrested at his hideout.

He pleaded with the court to “tamper justice with mercy and forgive him,” adding that he would work and pay the amount involved and replace the stolen phone.

The court, however, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Isaac Agyemang, said the complainant is a public transport driver residing at Aplaku, Accra, while Avenyo resides at the Arts Centre, Accra.

On October 24, 2025, the complainant parked his vehicle at Tema Station car park behind the National Lotteries Authority and slept in it with his mate, Godwin Owusu.

At about 0400 hours on October 25, 2025, the complainant woke to realise his Samsung Galaxy smartphone valued at GHC2,900 and cash of GHC7,000 kept under the vehicle seat had been stolen.

The prosecution said later that morning, Owusu called the complainant's phone number, which Avenyo answered.

Owusu instructed him to return the phone, but he declined.

On October 26, 2025, Avenyo took a photograph of himself with the complainant's phone and uploaded it onto the complainant's WhatsApp status.

He was subsequently arrested on December 19, 2025, at his hideout near the COCOBOD area.

During investigations, he admitted stealing the phone and cash, stating that he sold the phone at Nsawam for GHC800 and spent the GHC7,000.

GNA