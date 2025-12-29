ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Driver’s mate jailed for stealing GHC7,000 cash and mobile phone

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
Crime & Punishment Driver’s mate jailed for stealing GHC7,000 cash and mobile phone
MON, 29 DEC 2025

A 27‑year‑old driver's mate has been sentenced to three months' imprisonment for stealing GHC7,000 and a mobile phone at Tema Station in Accra.

Edem Avenyo, who appeared before the Gbese District Court, pleaded guilty to stealing.

He was said to have used the stolen phone to take a photograph of himself and uploaded it on the complainant's WhatsApp status.

Avenyo was later arrested at his hideout.
He pleaded with the court to “tamper justice with mercy and forgive him,” adding that he would work and pay the amount involved and replace the stolen phone.

The court, however, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Isaac Agyemang, said the complainant is a public transport driver residing at Aplaku, Accra, while Avenyo resides at the Arts Centre, Accra.

On October 24, 2025, the complainant parked his vehicle at Tema Station car park behind the National Lotteries Authority and slept in it with his mate, Godwin Owusu.

At about 0400 hours on October 25, 2025, the complainant woke to realise his Samsung Galaxy smartphone valued at GHC2,900 and cash of GHC7,000 kept under the vehicle seat had been stolen.

The prosecution said later that morning, Owusu called the complainant's phone number, which Avenyo answered.

Owusu instructed him to return the phone, but he declined.

On October 26, 2025, Avenyo took a photograph of himself with the complainant's phone and uploaded it onto the complainant's WhatsApp status.

He was subsequently arrested on December 19, 2025, at his hideout near the COCOBOD area.

During investigations, he admitted stealing the phone and cash, stating that he sold the phone at Nsawam for GHC800 and spent the GHC7,000.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

10 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

13 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

13 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

13 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

13 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

14 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

14 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

14 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

14 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line