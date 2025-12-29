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PRINPAG condemns court injunction against investigative journalist, warns of threat to press freedom

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
Social News President of PRINPAG, David Sitsop Tamakloe
MON, 29 DEC 2025
President of PRINPAG, David SitsopÃ© Tamakloe

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has strongly condemned a ruling by the Human Rights Court 2 in Accra that placed restrictions on investigative journalist Innocent Samuel Appiah, describing the decision as a serious setback for press freedom and anti corruption efforts in Ghana.

In a press statement issued on December 29, 2025, and signed by its President, David Sitsopé Tamakloe, PRINPAG expressed deep concern over the interlocutory injunction granted by Justice Nana Brew, which restrains Mr Appiah from publishing findings of an investigation into alleged corruption involving Cynthia Adjei and the Lysaro Group.

According to PRINPAG, the ruling represents a dangerous form of prior restraint because it was issued before any investigative report had been published. The association warned that such judicial actions risk weakening the constitutional role of the media as the Fourth Estate and could embolden efforts to shield alleged wrongdoing from public scrutiny.

PRINPAG said the decision raises troubling questions about judicial support for accountability and transparency, particularly in cases involving alleged corruption and public influence. The association stressed that investigative journalism is a constitutionally protected public duty and not an adversarial act against individuals or institutions.

The association also criticised suggestions contained in the ruling that journalists should limit their work to cooperating with state investigative bodies such as EOCO. PRINPAG described this view as a misrepresentation of the media’s role, noting that journalists are not extensions of state agencies but independent watchdogs mandated to pursue the truth in the public interest.

It further expressed concern that the court appeared to accept arguments insulating private entities from scrutiny, despite allegations involving proximity to public office and state related transactions. PRINPAG warned that Ghana’s democracy cannot flourish if individuals who benefit from public influence are placed beyond journalistic examination.

While reaffirming its respect for the judiciary and the rule of law, PRINPAG cautioned that the ruling could encourage a growing trend where legal processes are used to frustrate media oversight and weaken the fight against corruption.

The association urged Mr Appiah to appeal the decision and pledged full legal and institutional support, stating that its position goes beyond defending one journalist and is aimed at protecting the public’s right to know.

PRINPAG said it is consulting stakeholders on steps to independently verify and further investigate matters of significant public interest raised in the case, adding that the ruling has strengthened rather than weakened the resolve of the media fraternity.

The association called on the Judicial Service to reflect on the broader implications of rulings that may appear to hinder press freedom and anti corruption efforts, stressing that the courts must be seen as partners in accountability rather than safe havens for those seeking to avoid public examination.

PRINPAG also appealed to civil society groups, the Ghanaian public and international partners to stand in defence of press freedom, transparency and democratic integrity, declaring that the media will not relent in its constitutional duty to hold power to account.

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