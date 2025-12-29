ECG staff hoist red flags nationwide to protest planned privatisation

Staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have hoisted red flags across the company's operational offices nationwide to protest Government's reported plans to introduce Private Sector Participation (PSP) in the utility's operations.

The action, led by the Public Utility Workers' Union of the Trades Union Congress (PUWU-TUC), is to express strong opposition to the Government's intention to appoint a transaction adviser for ECG's transition into PSP.

The protest follows an earlier statement by PUWU-TUC indicating that the Union is currently leading an ongoing turnaround programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, ECG Management and workers, following engagements with the Minister of Energy.

Speaking to the media, the General Secretary of PUWU-TUC, Brother Timothy Nyame, said the hoisting of red flags marked the beginning of a series of staff actions aimed at reinforcing the Union's position that ECG could be revived through internal reforms rather than privatisation.

He said ECG workers had, in fulfilment of the turnaround programme, demonstrated a high level of commitment, discipline and dedication, yielding positive results.

“These efforts have resulted in about 90 per cent improvement in revenue, a drastic reduction in system losses, and a more stable power supply for the benefit of Ghanaians,” he said.

Brother Nyame expressed concern over the proposed appointment of a transaction adviser, describing it as premature and rushed.

“We see this move as being influenced by external interests seeking to take control of a strategic national asset for the benefit of a few individuals, rather than the interest of Ghanaians,” he said.

PUWU-TUC has therefore called on Government to halt all actions toward privatisation, allow the agreed turnaround programme to run its full course, and subsequently evaluate its outcomes in line with Ghana's national energy distribution policy.

The Union reiterated its commitment to protecting the public interest, safeguarding jobs, and ensuring reliable and affordable power supply for all Ghanaians.

GNA