ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Three armed robbers gunned down in police shootout on Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Three armed robbers gunned down in police shootout on Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway
MON, 29 DEC 2025

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has successfully foiled a planned highway robbery along the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway, gunning down three suspected armed robbers in the process.

The operation took place on December 24, after intelligence indicated that the suspects were preparing to attack travelers on the highway.

In a statement shared on Monday, December 29, the command indicated that officers encountered the gang in a bush between Anwiankwanta and the Jacobu junction, leading to a deadly exchange of gunfire.

The suspects, identified as Seidu Issah, Musah Yakubu, and Yahaya Munkaila, also known as Tijani, opened fire on officers, who returned fire, killing all three at the scene.

“The suspects converged in a bush with the intent to carry out a robbery when our officers intercepted them. They fired at our men, and in self-defense, the officers had to return fire, resulting in the death of three suspects,” the Ashanti South Regional Police Command stated in part of the release.

Police recovered two pump-action guns loaded with ammunition, an unbranded pistol, twenty-five live cartridges, and six spent cartridges from the scene.

The suspects were rushed to Bekwai Municipal Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The police said the three men are believed to be responsible for multiple robberies, including the Jacobu airport robbery on November 3, which left a security officer dead, as well as highway robberies along the Manso stretch, the Antoakrom robbery, the Abofour forest robbery near Offinso, and the attack on a gold buyer at Anwiankwanta on December 8.

In a follow-up operation on December 26, 2025, at a palm plantation near Manso Nkwanta, officers recovered an AK47 assault rifle, an MG3 rifle, a pump-action gun, a single-barrel gun, ammunition, and personal items belonging to the suspects.

“Strenuous efforts are ongoing to trace the sources of these weapons and apprehend the accomplices still at large,” the statement assured.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

10 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

13 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute heads to international arbitration Franklin Cudjoe urges Minister to intervene as Azumah Resources, E&P dispute hea...

13 hours ago

MANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil 'They took the mud from the gutters and put them on the streets' – Kofi Bentil f...

13 hours ago

Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455 Susu Collector arraigned for allegedly defrauding 35 traders of GH¢156,455

13 hours ago

Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in Thailand Migration dream turns sour as Ghanaian teacher battles debt and visa crisis in T...

14 hours ago

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25 South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

14 hours ago

Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constituency executives elections Former Akan NPP PC pays GHS105,000 as T&T for 1,012 delegates ahead of constitue...

14 hours ago

One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections One injured, three arrested as violence mars NPP Bantama Constituency elections

14 hours ago

GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region GAC raises alarm over rising HIV infections among homosexuals in Bono Region 

Just in....
body-container-line