Three armed robbers gunned down in police shootout on Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has successfully foiled a planned highway robbery along the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi Highway, gunning down three suspected armed robbers in the process.

The operation took place on December 24, after intelligence indicated that the suspects were preparing to attack travelers on the highway.

In a statement shared on Monday, December 29, the command indicated that officers encountered the gang in a bush between Anwiankwanta and the Jacobu junction, leading to a deadly exchange of gunfire.

The suspects, identified as Seidu Issah, Musah Yakubu, and Yahaya Munkaila, also known as Tijani, opened fire on officers, who returned fire, killing all three at the scene.

“The suspects converged in a bush with the intent to carry out a robbery when our officers intercepted them. They fired at our men, and in self-defense, the officers had to return fire, resulting in the death of three suspects,” the Ashanti South Regional Police Command stated in part of the release.

Police recovered two pump-action guns loaded with ammunition, an unbranded pistol, twenty-five live cartridges, and six spent cartridges from the scene.

The suspects were rushed to Bekwai Municipal Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The police said the three men are believed to be responsible for multiple robberies, including the Jacobu airport robbery on November 3, which left a security officer dead, as well as highway robberies along the Manso stretch, the Antoakrom robbery, the Abofour forest robbery near Offinso, and the attack on a gold buyer at Anwiankwanta on December 8.

In a follow-up operation on December 26, 2025, at a palm plantation near Manso Nkwanta, officers recovered an AK47 assault rifle, an MG3 rifle, a pump-action gun, a single-barrel gun, ammunition, and personal items belonging to the suspects.

“Strenuous efforts are ongoing to trace the sources of these weapons and apprehend the accomplices still at large,” the statement assured.