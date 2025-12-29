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Dissolve GoldBod over $214m loss, refer Sammy Gyamfi and BoG Governor to OSP for probe — Janet Nabla tells Mahama

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
Politics PNP Chairperson Janet Asana Nabla
MON, 29 DEC 2025
PNP Chairperson Janet Asana Nabla

The People’s National Party (PNP) has issued a sweeping call for the immediate dissolution of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), the removal of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and the dismissal of GoldBod’s Chief Executive Officer, demanding that both officials be referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over an alleged $214 million loss linked to the Bank of Ghana’s Gold-for-Reserves programme.

In a strongly worded statement dated December 29, 2025, and signed by PNP Chairperson Janet Asana Nabla, the party said the reported losses raise grave concerns about judgment, accountability and financial prudence, warning that the situation poses a serious threat to Ghana’s economic stability.

The PNP sharply criticised GoldBod’s trading practices, arguing that it is economically indefensible for a state institution mandated to trade in gold to purchase the commodity at prices higher than prevailing global market rates. The party noted that while international gold prices were reportedly around $4,054, GoldBod was said to have sold at approximately $3,919, a disparity it described as reckless and unjustifiable.

According to the PNP, the situation is compounded by what it described as contradictory public statements from GoldBod’s leadership. The party pointed out that while gold has historically been purchased at a discount, the current arrangement appears to involve buying at a premium, a shift it said has not been convincingly explained to the public.

The party also raised alarm over indications that losses incurred under GoldBod’s operations may be transferred to the Bank of Ghana, warning that such a move could severely weaken the central bank and undermine national financial stability.

“The Bank of Ghana exists to safeguard the economy, not to absorb avoidable commercial losses arising from poor operational decisions,” the statement stressed.

Further concerns were expressed about how a gold-buying and exporting institution could operate without clearly accounting for off-taker fees and transaction costs. The PNP described any failure to properly factor these costs into pricing decisions as gross mismanagement and questioned why the Bank of Ghana would be involved in transactions reportedly generating losses when GoldBod was established specifically to handle gold purchases and exports.

The party has therefore called on President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action by dissolving GoldBod, safeguarding the financial integrity of the Bank of Ghana, and enforcing accountability in the management of Ghana’s gold resources. It also demanded the immediate removal of both the BoG Governor and the GoldBod CEO and their referral to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to account for why gold was sold at a loss, why the losses were allowed to continue, and why corrective measures were not taken earlier.

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Comments

Akoto | 12/29/2025 7:56:23 PM

Go and dissolve it yourself. Shameless people who can't stand the success of Mahama's administration;

Comments9
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