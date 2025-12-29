Child Online Africa Urges Action to Shield Children from Harmful Content

Child Online Africa expresses deep concern over the increasing exposure of Ghanaian children to content and experiences far beyond their developmental comprehension and emotional maturity.

Recent observations reveal troubling trends: television programs are frequently aired without adequate age-appropriate targeting, exposing young viewers to mature themes; public events often feature adult-oriented music and performances where children are encouraged to dance, inadvertently normalizing inappropriate behaviour; and on social media platforms such as Facebook, viral reels depict children being used in skits that involve “spicing” drinks or simulating physical violence with exaggerated sound effects for entertainment. These practices erode children’s innocence and risk normalizing harmful behaviours, including exposure to exploitation, violence, and substance-related content.

Ghana cannot claim to be a child-friendly nation while such exposures persist unchecked. Our children deserve better—from parents, media practitioners, event organizers, regulators, and society at large. Every stakeholder has a shared responsibility under Ghana’s Children’s Act, the Data Protection Act, the Cybersecurity Act, and international commitments such as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to safeguard children from harm across both physical and digital spaces.

Child Online Africa urges all stakeholders to acknowledge their critical roles and take immediate action. We recommend the following:

To Media Houses and Broadcasters (TV and Radio):

Implement strict age-rating systems and scheduling guidelines to ensure adult-themed programs air only during watershed hours.

Prioritize child-friendly content that educates, entertains, and reflects Ghanaian cultural values.

To Social Media Platforms and Content Creators:

Enforce strong age-verification and content moderation systems to curb the spread of inappropriate or exploitative videos involving children.

Collaborate with child protection organizations to develop guidelines prohibiting the use of children in content that simulates harm, substance use, or adult behaviours.

To Event Organizers, DJs, and Entertainment Providers:

Curate age-appropriate music and performances at family or children’s events.

Establish clear policies requiring parental consent and supervision for children participating in public performances.

To Parents, Guardians, and Families:

Actively monitor and guide children’s exposure to media, social platforms, and public events.

Report harmful online content or concerning events to relevant authorities and platforms.

To Government and Regulatory Bodies

(Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; National Media Commission; Cyber Security Authority; National Communications Authority):

Strengthen enforcement of existing child protection laws across media and online spaces, including mandatory content filters and penalties for violations.

Sustain nationwide public awareness campaigns on child-safe media consumption and collaborate with NGOs to expand digital and offline child protection education.

Protecting our children is not optional—it is a collective moral and legal imperative. Child Online Africa stands ready to collaborate with all stakeholders committed to building a safer, more nurturing environment for every Ghanaian child.