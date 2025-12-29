Debris hit Nigerian hotel, wounded staff, after US strikes: owner

A Nigerian hotel owner said Monday three of his staff were hospitalised after munitions debris fell on his hotel following the US strikes targeting militants in the country's northwest.

The surprise US raid on Christmas Day hit militants linked to the Islamic State group, according to Abuja and Washington, which said there were multiple casualties among those targeted in Sokoto state.

The Nigerian government had acknowledged that debris from the munitions fell across the country -- including "in Offa, Kwara state, near the premises of a hotel" -- and said there were no civilian casualties.

But the owner of the Solid Worth hotel in Offa, around 800 kilometres (500 miles) from the strike targets in Sokoto's Tangaza district, told AFP three workers were hospitalised after the hotel was hit by what looked like a missile.

"Suddenly on Christmas Day, around late evening past 10 (pm), a bomb missile allegedly shot by the US military -- maybe it misrode and hit my hotel," said Taofeek Azeez Bello.

"It landed inside the hotel building, caused a little bit damage, injured three staff," he said by phone.

One suffered what he said was a "traumatic" injury, and "we had to rush her to a psychiatric hospital".

"One got a very bad injury on the head, a third person got injured on the lap and legs -- they are in the hospital."

Daniel Bwala, a spokesman for President Bola Tinubu, on Monday reiterated to AFP that "there were no casualties except the terrorist(s)."

Debris collected by security forces

The debris hit an unoccupied room of the 22-room, two-star hotel before landing outside, Bello said. Pictures he shared with AFP appeared to show a missile head being examined and collected by security forces.

Only two rooms were occupied at the time. No guests were injured.

Police in Kwara state told AFP that "as of this moment, there are no details yet. Investigations are ongoing."

Nigeria is battling multiple jihadist organisations, including some linked to the Islamic State movement. Neighbouring countries are also fighting IS-linked groups, and there are worries those conflicts are spilling over into Nigeria.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris had said the strikes "targeted ISIS elements attempting to penetrate Nigeria from the Sahel corridor".

"During the course of the operation, debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo," a town in Sokoto state, as well as Offa.

"No civilian casualties were recorded in either location," he said.

On Saturday presidential spokesman Bwala told AFP the strikes targeted Islamic State militants who were in the country to work with the Lakurawa jihadist group and "bandit" gangs.

It was not immediately known who was killed, and from which group, Bwala said.