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MPs must listen to their constituents’ views on every bill — Prof H.K. Prempeh

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Chairperson of the Constitution Review Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh
MON, 29 DEC 2025
Chairperson of the Constitution Review Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh

The Chairperson of the Constitution Review Committee, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has urged Members of Parliament to actively engage their constituents and consider their input on all bills debated in Parliament.

He stressed that public participation should go beyond routine consultations and be taken seriously to influence legislative decisions.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Prof H.K. Prempeh stressed that MPs have a responsibility not just to pass laws but to represent the lived experiences and concerns of the people they serve.

“Setting up a platform for citizens to show face and then checking a box is not enough. You must show evidence that you took their participation seriously, that at least you considered their input,” Prof Prempeh said.

He also emphasized that while MPs bring their unique perspectives to Parliament, listening to constituents remains crucial.

“You are not just here to pass legislation. You come to Accra to let the city understand the plight of your constituents, how life is lived back home,” he added.

Prof Prempeh cited South Africa as an example, noting that its Constitution enshrines the right to public participation, and courts have ruled that MPs must genuinely consider citizens’ views.

He encouraged Ghanaian MPs to engage regularly with their constituents through town halls and dialogue platforms, noting that institutions such as the National Civic Council (NCC) can facilitate these engagements across districts.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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