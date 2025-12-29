Minority moves to probe Gold-for-Reserves scheme, files motion for Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee

The Minority in Parliament has formally filed a Notice of Motion seeking the establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the controversial Gold-for-Reserves Scheme, citing concerns over alleged financial losses, governance lapses and broader environmental and public health risks.

The motion, submitted on December 9, 2025, invokes Article 103 of the 1992 Constitution together with several Standing Orders of Parliament, including Orders 204, 212, 213, 262 and 263, to justify the creation of a special investigative body.

According to the Notice of Motion, the proposed committee will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the design and implementation of the Gold-for-Reserves Scheme, assess its governance structures and financial performance, and examine any environmental and public health implications arising from its operations.

The Minority is particularly demanding scrutiny of reported foreign exchange losses allegedly incurred by the Bank of Ghana under the scheme. The motion also seeks to probe the roles played by relevant state institutions, the integrity of supply chain due diligence and traceability mechanisms, and the risk of illegally sourced gold entering the programme.

Issues of accountability linked to the scheme will form a core part of the inquiry, as lawmakers seek to determine whether public institutions acted within the law and in the best interest of the state.

The Notice of Motion indicates that a substantive motion has been attached, detailing the proposed composition of the Ad Hoc Committee, its powers, specific terms of reference, reporting timelines, interim safeguards and an implementation framework for enforcing its findings.

The motion is being sponsored by a group of Minority MPs led by the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Economy Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who represents Ofoase Ayirebi. He is joined by Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, MP for Manso Nkwanta, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, MP for Weija Gbawe and Second Deputy Minority Whip, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo, and Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, MP for Offinso North.

The Notice has been formally addressed to the Clerk to Parliament, setting the stage for the motion to be admitted and debated on the floor of the House in the coming days.

If approved, the proposed Ad Hoc Committee is expected to play a central role in shaping parliamentary oversight of the Gold-for-Reserves Scheme and influencing future policy decisions on the management of Ghana’s mineral resources and foreign exchange strategy.