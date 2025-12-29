‘What a joke’ — Sammy Gyamfi slams Minority, welcomes probe into alleged $214 million losses

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has fired back at the Minority Caucus in Parliament over their call for a probe into the alleged $214 million losses under the Bank of Ghana’s Gold-for-Reserves programme.

The Minority Caucus, led by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase Ayirebi and Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee, had demanded a parliamentary investigation with powers to subpoena contracts, licences, and intermediaries involved in the scheme.

The caucus also called for criminal prosecution where negligence or corruption is established.

Reacting on social media on Monday, December 29, Sammy Gyamfi described the criticisms as a double standard, noting that greater losses occurred under the NPP administration.

“Now here is the interesting paradox; the NPP under whom the BoG made cumulative losses of GHS7 billion under the G4O and G4R programs, is calling for a probe into how the BoG and GoldBod have reduced their losses to GHS3.3 billion. Lol! What a joke!” he said.

The GoldBod CEO further highlighted the economic gains under the current management, pointing to improvements in inflation and currency stability.

“Today in 2025, the NPP is complaining about the fact that the BoG, working in conjunction with GoldBod, has reduced their recurring losses to GHS3.3 billion, yet inflation has declined for 11 consecutive months from 23.8% to 6.3%, while the Ghana cedi has cumulatively appreciated by over 35% against the U.S. dollar—the first time the cedi has appreciated since 2007,” he noted.

The GoldBod CEO welcomed the proposed parliamentary probe, promising to provide clarity and detailed explanations from January 5, 2026.