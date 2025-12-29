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Sammy Gyamfi is Ghana’s best bet, we must always defend him — Isaac Adongo

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Bolgatanga Central MP Dr. Isaac Adongo
MON, 29 DEC 2025
Bolgatanga Central MP Dr. Isaac Adongo

The Chairperson of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Isaac Adongo, has commended the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) for its pivotal role in stabilising the country’s economy.

According to the Bolgatanga Central lawmaker, the statutory body under its Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has successfully accumulated sufficient reserves to rescue the economy, which was near collapse when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assumed office.

His remarks come amidst criticisms following a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stating that the Bank of Ghana incurred losses under the Gold-for-Reserves programme implemented through GoldBod.

In its fifth review of Ghana’s IMF-supported programme, the Fund said losses from artisanal and small-scale doré gold transactions had reached $214 million as of September 2025.

However, Dr. Adongo insisted that the losses were necessary costs in achieving a greater economic benefit.

“Now this $214 million is after we have taken care of the two $250 million weekly obligations and paid the $1 billion required to fuel this economy monthly. Despite that, we have still been able to accumulate $11 billion. Would you rather pay $214 million as an expense to accumulate $11 billion, or tap behind begging for money? That is what is available,” he said.

He added that GoldBod’s approach reflects practical economic sense rather than complex theory.

“GoldBod is a pure common-sense approach. All cost-benefit analyses show it is better for Ghana to bear a $214 million loss at the Bank of Ghana while accumulating $11 billion ahead of schedule. Clearly, we have done the heavy lifting required to save this country from collapse. And when you do heavy lifting, it comes with cost,” Dr. Adongo stated.

The lawmaker urged NDC communicators and supporters to always defend Sammy Gyamfi, describing him as “Ghana’s best bet.”

“Those of you who are communicators, Ghana’s best bet is Sammy Gyamfi, and you must always defend him. There is no two ways about that. If you came to meet an economy where money was suddenly printed recklessly, leaving the GoldBod strategy to fail would have been catastrophic. He is the brain behind stabilising our economy,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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