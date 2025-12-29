NPP flagbearer race: I’ll restore respect and discipline the day after I win the contest — Bryan Acheampong

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has expressed concern over what he described as a culture of disrespect and indiscipline within the party.

The Abetifi Member of Parliament noted the frequent insults directed at regional and constituency executives across media platforms, cautioning that such behaviour could undermine the party’s chances in future elections.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Acheampong said his campaign is built on discipline and respect, promising immediate action if he wins the NPP flagbearer contest.

“A lot of people in our party are just talking, insulting the regional executives, constituency executives on all platforms; radio, TV, social media. There’s no respect for authority. Lines are being crossed back and forth. Nowhere in the world can you win an election with this level of indiscipline,” he said.

He added that he will prioritise communication and order within the party from the day after the contest.

“Look at my campaign. You won’t find anybody in my campaign speaking against anybody or insulting anybody. On January 31, when I win, February 1, I restore discipline.

“I will ensure that everybody puts down their mics, raises their fingers from the screen, and let’s have a conversation on how we’re going to communicate with each other and with our external colleagues,” Dr. Acheampong stated.