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Anthony Joshua involved in fatal road crash in Ogun State, two dead

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
Headlines Anthony Joshua involved in fatal road crash in Ogun State, two dead
MON, 29 DEC 2025

World-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a deadly road accident on Monday morning that claimed the lives of two people.

The crash occurred around 11 am along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway at Makun in Ogun State, near the Danco Filling Station, just before the Sagamu Interchange in the direction of Ibadan.

Eyewitnesses said the Lexus SUV conveying the boxer, with registration number KRD 850 HN, crashed into a stationary truck under circumstances that are yet to be clearly established. Joshua was travelling in a two vehicle convoy made up of a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV and was seated behind the driver of the Lexus at the time of the incident.

Both the driver of the Lexus and the passenger seated beside Joshua reportedly died instantly from the impact. Joshua himself was said to have sustained only minor injuries.

A resident of the area, Adeniyi Orojo, who assisted at the scene, said the crash was severe but Joshua was conscious when rescuers arrived. He confirmed that while the boxer appeared to have suffered minor injuries, the driver and the other passenger did not survive.

Other witnesses helped to control traffic and alerted emergency services. Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps later arrived to secure the area and commence investigations.

Joshua’s security team, who were travelling in a separate vehicle, were not affected by the crash. The boxer was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. No official statement has yet been issued by his representatives regarding his condition.

The identities of the two deceased persons have not been disclosed, as their families are yet to be formally informed.

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