How respected Tamale Islamic Cleric, wife, another Hajia arrested for illegal drug trade

A prominent Islamic cleric based in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, has been arrested alongside his wife and another Hajia over their alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

According to security sources, the cleric is believed to be the main supplier of the illicit substances, operating a distribution network in which his Hajia wife and another accomplice allegedly served as retailers. Unbeknown to him, the activities of the group had been under close surveillance by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Operations Taskforce currently stationed in the region.

Ironically, the cleric is reported to have cultivated a cordial relationship with the leader of the taskforce, DSP Ahaji Jalil Bawah, whom he had visited on several occasions to offer prayers.

Addressing a public forum on the ongoing crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in the Northern Region and adjoining areas, DSP Jalil Bawah issued a stern warning to individuals who believe they are beyond the reach of law enforcement.

He disclosed that the operation began with the arrest of a Hajia following a tip off. A search conducted by female officers uncovered illicit drugs on her. A subsequent search of her residence led to the discovery of large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

During interrogation, the suspect identified her supplier as the wife of a well known Islamic cleric, who in turn mentioned another prominent individual. Further investigations, however, revealed that the cleric himself was the principal supplier behind the operation.

“As we speak, the so called Islamic cleric is on remand,” DSP Jalil Bawah revealed, stressing that the taskforce would intensify its operations. He added that the time had come to expose and prosecute individuals hiding behind respectability to engage in criminal activities.

The police say investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to dismantle drug networks operating within the region.