'A lot of people in our party just talking, insulting, fighting; drop your mics and let's talk' — Bryan tells NPP troublemakers

Presidential hopeful Bryan Acheampong has highlighted concerns over indiscipline within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), warning that internal disputes could derail electoral success.

“A lot of people in our party, just talking, insulting, fighting… on all platforms, radio, TV, social media, everywhere there’s banter. There’s no respect for authority; lines are being crossed back and forth.

"Nowhere in the world can you win an election with this level of indiscipline,” he stated in a video.

Acheampong contrasted the disorder in the wider party with the orderliness of his campaign team.

“Look at my campaign, you won’t find anybody in my campaign speaking against anybody or insulting anybody. No, you dare not,” he said.

The presidential hopeful stressed that restoring discipline will be his top priority should he assume leadership.

“To start with, I will ensure that everybody downs their tools. Come down, drop your mic, raise your fingers from the screen and let’s have a conversation on how we’re going to communicate to each other, how we’re going to communicate to the external publics going forward.

“That is the first conversation that we’re going to have, 1st of February,” Acheampong declared.

He urged party members to focus on unity and constructive dialogue as the foundation for a successful election campaign.