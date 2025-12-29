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Mon, 29 Dec 2025 Social News

Chief tells politicians and judiciary service to take hands off chieftaincy matters

  Mon, 29 Dec 2025
Chief of Kokwaado, Nana Kwansah IIIChief of Kokwaado, Nana Kwansah III

The Chief of Kokwaado in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipality of the Central Region, Nana Kwansah III, has issued a strong call on politicians and the Judicial Service to completely distance themselves from chieftaincy affairs.

He stressed that chieftaincy disputes fall squarely within the authority of Traditional Councils and the Regional Houses of Chiefs, insisting that such matters have no place in the courts.

“It is disheartening and disgraceful for a chief to be dragged before a court over a chieftaincy dispute when the House of Chiefs exists for that very purpose,” Nana Kwansah stated.

He explained that traditional authorities have the final mandate to determine legitimate chiefs and to resolve any challenges relating to their recognition and registration in the National Register of Chiefs.

The chief made the remarks during the Mpontu Na Koray3 festival of the chiefs and people of Kokwaadoman in the KEEA Municipality. The festival was held under the theme, “Building Ultra Modern Palace, Promoting Peace, Sustaining Our Culture.”

At the event, Nana Kwansah III also appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to channel investors to his paramouncy, pointing to the availability of vast tracts of land suitable for both public and private development.

He said such investments would accelerate development and create employment opportunities for the youth, adding that he was prepared to offer land freely for projects including a hospital, teachers’ bungalows, police quarters, and other critical infrastructure.

As part of the celebrations, an ultra modern Information Communication Technology facility was unveiled to enhance digital literacy among schoolchildren in the area, reinforcing efforts to prepare the younger generation for the digital age.

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