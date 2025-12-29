I will restore discipline in NPP on February 1 after winning January 31 flagbearer election – Bryan Acheampong

Flagbearer hopeful Dr Bryan Acheampong has declared his determination to restore discipline within the New Patriotic Party, warning that the current state of indiscipline poses a serious threat to the party’s electoral fortunes.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Dr Acheampong lamented what he described as a breakdown of order and respect within the party, where individuals freely attack one another without restraint.

“There is no respect for authority and lines are constantly being crossed. You cannot win elections anywhere in the world with this level of indiscipline,” he said.

He pointed to his own campaign as evidence of the standards he intends to enforce, noting that none of his associates had been involved in attacking or insulting other aspirants.

Dr Acheampong stressed that discipline would be a priority under his leadership, indicating that decisive steps would be taken to reset internal conduct within the party.

“When I win on February 1, after January 31, discipline will be restored. The first thing I will do is to get everyone to put down their tools, drop their microphones and take their fingers off the screens so we can have a proper conversation about how we communicate with one another and how we engage the wider public,” he stated.

He maintained that rebuilding internal cohesion and respectful communication was critical if the NPP was to regain public confidence and position itself strongly for future elections.