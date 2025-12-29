Don’t be distracted by the attacks; focus on the task — Dr. Steve Manteaw to Sammy Gyamfi

The Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr. Steve Manteaw, has urged the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, to remain focused despite criticisms.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Monday, December 29, he noted that most Ghanaians, except for a few, support Sammy Gyamfi and GoldBod’s performance in stabilising the economy.

“I’ve known Sammy Gyamfi for a while, a very smart guy, and I think the attack on GoldBod is all because of Sammy Gyamfi. If you put another person there, all this noise would stop. It all comes out of envy. My advice to him is that he’s doing a good job and should remain focused,” Dr. Manteaw said.

“He’s got the majority of Ghanaians behind him, so he should not be distracted by the very few people making noise about this $214 million loss incurred by the Bank of Ghana,” he added.

This comes after GoldBod and its management have faced intense criticism from some sections of the public, particularly members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), over alleged losses in its operations.

The criticisms followed a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noting that the Bank of Ghana incurred losses under the Gold for Reserves programme, implemented through GoldBod.

In its fifth review of Ghana’s IMF-supported programme, the Fund said losses from artisanal and small-scale doré gold transactions had reached $214 million as of September 2025.

However, GoldBod’s CEO has pushed back, insisting that the institution, which is not a commercial venture, has instead recorded surpluses and contributed to stabilising the economy.

“The IMF has not said that GoldBod has made losses. We have not made losses; we have made surpluses, and our financials are publicly available,” Sammy Gyamfi stressed.