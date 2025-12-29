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Those attacking GoldBod are envious of Sammy Gyamfi — Dr. Steve Manteaw

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Those attacking GoldBod are envious of Sammy Gyamfi — Dr. Steve Manteaw
MON, 29 DEC 2025

The Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr. Steve Manteaw, has claimed that those criticising the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) are envious of its Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

GoldBod and its management have faced intense criticism from some sections of the public, particularly members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), over alleged losses in its operations.

The criticisms follow a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noting that the Bank of Ghana incurred losses under the Gold for Reserves programme, implemented through GoldBod.

In its fifth review of Ghana’s IMF-supported programme, the Fund said losses from artisanal and small-scale doré gold transactions had reached $214 million as of September 2025.

However, GoldBod’s CEO has pushed back, insisting that the institution, which is not a commercial venture, has instead recorded surpluses and contributed to stabilising the economy.

“The IMF has not said that GoldBod has made losses. We have not made losses; we have made surpluses, and our financials are publicly available,” Sammy Gyamfi stressed.

Reacting on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Monday, December 29, Dr. Manteaw said the criticisms are driven by envy.

“I’ve known Sammy Gyamfi for a while, a very smart guy, and I think the attack on GoldBod is all because of Sammy Gyamfi. If you put another person there, all this noise would stop. It all comes out of envy. My advice to him is that he’s doing a good job and should remain focused,” he said.

“He’s got the majority of Ghanaians behind him, so he should not be distracted by the very few people making noise about this $214 million loss incurred by the Bank of Ghana,” Dr. Manteaw added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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